Food Trending: What readers are snapping and eating

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

"The chicken schnitzel is layered with melted cheese and ham slices and coated with Neapolitan sauce, which retains the juiciness of the meat."

Mr Alex Chua, 24, operations supervisor

Instagram: @makanarts

Get it from: Wheeler's Estate, 2 Park Lane, Seletar Aerospace, open: 11am to 10pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays), 11am to 10.30am (Fridays), 9am to 11pm (weekends), closed on Mondays, tel: 6262-0001, www.facebook.com/pg/wheelersestate

Price: $29++



PHOTO: ALEX CHUA



PERANAKAN YU SHENG

"Unlike other yu sheng that can be cloyingly sweet, this one is extremely appetising as there is a generous amount of lime leaves and a deliciously tangy sauce. The charming presentation also made me smile."

Ms Janet Tan, 49, vice-president (financial services)

Get it from: The Peranakan, 02-17 Claymore Connect, 442 Orchard Road, open: 11am to 10pm daily, tel: 6262-4428, www.theperanakan.com

Price: From $38



PHOTO: JANET TAN



ROSTI MENTAI

"I am an absolute fan of mentaiko. The torched roe has a smoky aroma and I also love that the pan-fried potato strips remain crunchy even towards the end of the meal."

Ms Tricia Tan, 25, operations executive

Instagram: @triciatanlx

Get it from: ShuKuu Izakaya, 8 Stanley Street, open: 11.30am to 2pm; 5.30 to 11pm (Mondays to Fridays), 6 to 10.30pm, Saturdays, closed on Sundays, tel: 6327-9240, shukuu.sg

Price: $8

HOJICHA SOFTSERVE ON WAFFLE

"This pretty soft serve is made with hojicha, which caught my eye when I was flipping through the menu. Though the flavours are distinct, I wish they were stronger."

Ms Amanda Liu, 25, events coordinator

Instagram: @alhsx

Get it from: Twenty Grammes, 01-01 753 North Bridge Road, open: noon to 10pm (Mondays to Thursdays and Sundays), noon to 1am (Fridays and Saturdays), tel: 6717-1733, www.twentygrammes.com

Price: $8.50



PHOTO: AMANDA LIU



KEEP POPPING SPHERES

"The "pops" come in flavours such as osmanthus with lime mojito and rum. It is interesting to pop them into the mouth and have the alcohol- infused filling flow down the throat."

Ms Hilda Tan, 31, leasing executive

Instagram: @hildatef

Get it from: STRAY by Fatcat, 04-22A Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road, open: 11am to 10pm daily, tel: 6835-7317, www.facebook.com/pg/straybyfatcat

Price: $12 for three

Kenneth Goh

