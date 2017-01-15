Food Trending: What readers are snapping and eating

SIGNATURE KOKO TWISTO

"The sweetness of the milk softserve balances its sourness from the charcoal yogurt. The softserve is also topped with dried fruits such as pear and lemon that are refreshing and chewy."

Mr Justin Lim, 28, assistant corporate services manager

Instagram: @justin_lim88

Get it from: Kokopanda, B2-60 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, open: 10am to 10pm daily, go to www.facebook.com/pg/kokopanda.kr

Price: $6.90

FRIED CHICKEN SKIN AND SALTED EGG YOLK SAUCE

"The crunchy golden brown chicken skin crackles and doesn't leave a greasy aftertaste. The salted egg yolk sauce cuts through the fat, which makes this an addictive appetiser."

Ms Yeng Lee, 35, marketing manager

Instagram: @xyun08

Get it from: Chow Fun Bar & Restaurant, 01-08 The Grandstand, 200 Turf Road, open: 11.30am to 10pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays); 11.30am to 11pm (Fridays to Sundays), closed on weekends, tel: 6464-6900, chowfun.sg

Price: $6.90

PANDAN CHIFFON

"I love the pandan chiffon cakes as they are so soft and fluffy and almost melt in your mouth. They also come with a generous amount of coconut shaving and are drizzled in gula melaka."

Ms Mag Chow, 37, music producer

Instagram: @modgam Get it from: The Peranakan, 02-17 Claymore Connect, 442 Orchard Road, open: 11am to 10pm daily, tel: 6262-4428, www.theperanakan.com

Price: From $48++, part of The Peranakan High Tea Set for two people

WAGYU BEEF BOWL

"The tender beef doesn't have an overwhelming amount of fat. When broken, the runny egg lends a smooth texture to the warm rice and beef. This combination makes for a great lunch."

Mr Kenneth Lee, 31, marketing manager

Instagram: @5meanders Get it from: Teepee Bar & Restaurant, 01-02, 31 Hongkong Street, open: 8am to 2am (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays, tel: 6225-0025, www.teepee.com.sg

Price: $24

BIRDHOUSE SPECIAL

"The brined chicken, which is encased in a wonderfully spiced, golden-brown batter, is mouth- wateringly moist. The savoury country sausage gravy and fluffy cornbread waffle are like two parts of a puzzle that are meant to be eaten together."

Mr Jason Wong, 37, Web programmer

Instagram: @sir.fried.chicken

Get it from: Bird Bird, 97 Frankel Avenue, open: 11.30am to 3.30pm, 6 to 10pm (Wednesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, tel: 6694-8270, instagram.com/birdbirdsg

Price: $24++

