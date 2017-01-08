Food Trending: What readers are snapping and eating

CHERRY TOMATO BINGSU

"The sweet cherry tomatoes burst with juices and pair well with the fine, sweetened milk shaved ice. It is also sprinkled with plum powder, which injects a little saltiness into this fascinating bingsu."

Ms Felicia Sim, 26, auditor

Instagram: @fellldown

Get it from: dal.komm Coffee, 01-01 The Centrepoint, 176 Orchard Road; open: 10am to 10pm daily; www.dalkomm.com.sg

Price: From $10.90

PINEAPPLE AND COCONUT ICE KACANG

"This is a most interesting take on the traditional ice kacang. The pineapple granita has a refreshing acidity, which complements the fragrance of the coconut ice cream. The liquid nitrogen-frozen coconut foam provides a nice textural contrast."

Mr Wiliam Tham, 32, bank executive

Instagram: @wiliamtham

Get it from: Fat Lulu's Asian BBQ & Desserts, 297 River Valley Road; open: 6 to 11pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 11am to 11pm (weekends), closed on Mondays; tel: 9236-5002; www.fatlulus.sg

Price: $14

THE VEGANO 1.0

"Who says vegan food consists of just fruit and greens? This sandwich is filled with juicy cherry tomatoes, herb-infused falafel, nuts and hummus. What a healthy start to 2017."

Ms Andrea Lee, 24, communications executive

Instagram: @BunnyMunchies

Get it from: Wildseed Cafe by The Summerhouse, 3 Park Lane; open: 10am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 10am to 7pm (weekends), closed on Mondays; tel: 8608-3340; www.thesummerhouse.sg

Price: $14+

MOSAIC ART SUSHI

"Besides looking like a work of art, each piece of sushi carries a little twist. For example, the sweet tamago sushi is balanced with the savoury goodness of salmon roe, while the simple cucumber sushi is enhanced with the delicate scent of chrysanthemum petals."

Mr Lyonnel Ng, 37, instructional designer

Instagram: @redfoodpanda

Get it from: Kotobuki Izakaya, 01-18 Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road; open: 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30 to 10.30pm (Mondays to Thursdays), 11.30am to 10.30pm (Fridays and weekends); tel: 6734-7677, www.kotobuki.com.sg

Price: $82++ as part of the Kotobuki Festive Feast

BRAISED LAMB SHANK

"This is a meltingly tender lamb shank that is braised to perfection. The meat falls off the bone just with a gentle tease of a fork."

Ms Cassandra Lee, 28, underwriting manager

Instagram: @ohsocassie

Get it from: Open Farm Community, 130E Minden Road; open: noon to 4pm, 6 to 10pm (weekdays), 11am to 4pm, 6 to 10pm (weekends); tel: 6471-0306; www.openfarmcommunity.com

Price: $35

Kenneth Goh

