Food Trending: What readers are snapping and eating

LAVENDER LATTE

"The latte is comforting and has a subtle hint of lavender. And a little rainbow latte art makes everything sweeter."

Ms Zheng Jing Jing, 24, healthcare technician

Instagram: @jing_xx

Get it from: Dazzling Cafe Pink; 01-12 Orchardgateway, 277 Orchard Road; open: 11am to 9pm (Sundays to Thursdays), 11am to 9.30pm (Fridays and Saturdays); tel: 6385-3639; dazzlingcafe.sg

Price: $8

FRIED PRAWN ROLL

"These prawn fritters have a unique shape. They are very crispy on first bite and the filling is crunchy."

Mr Eric Chan, 31, head of art in an advertising agency

Instagram: @hellohungrypeople

Get it from: YuTang Clan; 01-11 One Shenton, 1 Shenton Way; open: 8am to 6pm (weekdays), closed on weekends; tel: 6509-9560; www.yutang-clan.com

Price: Part of a $10.80 set menu

TROPICAL COCONUT BOWL

"This is a guilt-free dessert filled with superfoods such as antioxidant-rich acai, which tastes like a nutty sorbet. The coconut bowl is also topped with fruit and sprinkled with goji berries, nuts and chia seeds. Each mouthful is an explosion of creamy and crunchy textures."

Ms Kelly Huynh, 42, senior financial services director

Instagram: @kelfeeds

Get it from: An Acai Affair; 101 East Coast Road; open: noon to 10pm (Mondays to Thursdays and Sundays), noon to 11.30pm (Fridays and Saturdays); www.facebook.com/anacaiaffair

Price: $6.90

LAKSA

"I love the tasty chilli placed at the side of the bowl. It is a recommended add-on as it heats up the non-spicy laksa gravy. There is a generous serving of cockles which are delicious and do not have a fishy taste."

Mr Wilson Ng, 28, corporate communications executive

Instagram: @wilsoniscurious

Get it from: Sungei Road Laksa; Block 27 Jalan Berseh, 01-100; open: 9am to 6pm daily, closed on first and third Wednesdays of the month; www.sungeiroadlaksa.com.sg

Price: $4

NASI LEMAK CUBE

"The nasi lemak is layered with pandan and coconut-infused rice, egg and otak and topped with sambal chilli with anchovies. I love how local dishes are reimagined into aesthetically pleasing cubes with different textures and flavours. This is perfect for people who love variety in their meals."

Ms Melissa Peh, 27, lawyer

Instagram: @mel.peh

Get it from: Food Anatomy; B2-04 Tanjong Pagar Centre, 1 Wallich Street; open: 7.30am to 10pm (weekdays), 11am to 10pm (weekends); www.facebook.com/ foodanatomy.sg

Price: $9.90 for three pieces

