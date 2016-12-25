Food Trending: What readers are snapping and eating

GOURMET MEAT PLATTER

"This is Christmas on a platter. It has cuts of ham, beef tenderloin, leg of lamb and turkey. I enjoyed the turkey most as it was surprisingly tender and has a nice roasted flavour."

Ms Tiara Lim, 24, corporate communications consultant

Instagram: @tiara_star

Get it from: Beast & Butterflies, Level 1, M Social Singapore, 90 Robertson Quay; open: 7am to midnight (Sundays to Thursdays), 7am to 1am (Fridays and Saturdays); tel: 6657-0018; www.msocial.com.sg/restaurant

Price: Part of a $88++ a person festive menu

MONT BLANC WITH WALNUT ICE CREAM

"This is a sweet, smooth way to end a wonderful Japanese-French fusion meal. Mont Blanc is a popular dessert in Japan, which is evocative of the current winter season, and it makes me homesick for the 10 years when I lived there."

Mr Timothy DePeugh, 37, human resources manager

Instagram: @timtimtokyo

Get it from: Beni , 02-37 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road; open: noon to 3pm; 7 to 10pm (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays; tel: 9159-3177; www.beni-sg.com

Price: Part of a $258 degustation menu

BANGKOK TOAST



PHOTO: CARMEN LUDMILLA ANG



"The thick cube of cinnamon brioche toast is fragrant and served warm like good French toast. Dipping the bread into matcha custard and pairing it with Thai milk tea ice cream give a mix of well-balanced flavours."

Ms Carmen Ludmilla Ang, 31, commercial manager

Instagram: @carmenludmilla

Get it from: Sunday Market , 22 Lim Tua Tow Road; open: noon to 9pm (weekdays), 10am to 10pm (Saturdays), 10am to 9pm (Sundays); tel: 6287-8880; www.sundaymarket.sg

Price: $11

MAZE SOBA

"This meal makes a good, quick lunch option as there is a free upsize of noodles. The noodles are firm and chewy, which makes the experience of trying dried ramen for the first time enjoyable."

Mr Darren Low, 31, information technology security manager

Instagram: @n3rrad

Get it from: Kajiken, 01-07 Orchid Hotel, 1 Tras Link; open: 11.30am to 3.30pm, 6 to 9.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays; tel: 8226-0199; tinyurl.com/hrgh7ns

Price: $15.80

ROTI PRATA



PHOTO: EILEEN LAU



"The prata here is more crispy than those served at other prata shops. They are of the right thickness and are nicely pan-fried. Though it is usually served with dhal curry, ask for mutton curry, which is delicious and has tender meat."

Ms Eileen Lau, 29, marketing executive

Instagram: @eileenlau

Get it from: Mr and Mrs Mohgan's Super Crispy Roti Prata, 7 Crane Road; open: 6:30am to noon daily, closed on the first and third Tuesdays and Wednesdays of the month; tel: 9794-3124

Price: From 90 cents

Kenneth Goh

