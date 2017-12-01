Food Picks: Morsels' prawn noodles, Sunday Folks' chocolate fruit cake and more

PRAWN NOODLES AT MORSELS

Chef-owner Petrina Loh of Asian-influence fusion restaurant Morsels in Dempsey Road confessed to me earlier this year that she has a small obsession with noodles.

That is why she has a weekly noodle lunch set ($26) - an appetiser plus a bowl of noodles - where she serves her take on hawker favourites such as wonton mee and duck mee sua.

This week, the restaurant is offering wild Sri Lankan tiger prawn noodles.

Glass noodles are served in a rich red broth which gets its deep flavour and natural sweetness from prawn shells rendered with pork fat. The soup also has a slightly spicy kick, thanks to the chilli padi it is cooked with.

The noodles come with an ajitsuke egg, two perfectly cooked grilled prawns that have been brined with Sichuan peppercorns, grilled fresh corn for sweetness and added texture, house-fried shallots and kangkong.

Morsels' other noodle sets include pork jowl char siew wonton noodles with kimchi pork wontons and herbal duck tsukemen.

Next week, tuck into bun bo hue, Morsels' version of the Vietnamese countryside spicy beef noodles which is served with premium 1824 Australian beef flank and a housemade sakura ebi cracker.

WHERE: Morsels, 01-04, 25 Dempsey Road (behind Samy's Curry and Long Beach restaurants) MRT: Farrer Park OPEN: Noodle sets available only at lunch, noon to 3pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays). Morsels serves dinner from 6 to 10pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays), 6 to 10.30pm (Fridays and Saturdays); and brunch on Sundays from 11am to 3pm. Closed for dinner on Sundays and all day on Mondays TEL: 6266-3822 INFO: E-mail reservations@morsels.com.sg or go to www.morsels.com.sg

CHAR SIEW FOR THE FAMILY



Char also serves a premium kurobuta pork belly char siew (above, $20 for 150g). PHOTO: CHAR



At Char, an edgy Cantonese family restaurant, signature offerings are its char siew (barbecued pork) and siew yoke (roast pork), which it serves alongside other dishes such as soups, stir-fries and crispy chow mein.

It uses pork belly to make char siew - the layer of fat keeps the meat moist. A sizeable 300g serving - enough for six to eight people, served with other dishes - is priced at $18 (add $6 for every additional 100g). The meat is succulent and has a thick and sticky sauce that goes well with steamed rice.

For dinner, Char also serves a premium kurobuta pork belly char siew ($20 for 150g). The pork is smoked with lychee wood before it is slow-roasted, resulting in a sweet, smoky and almost bacon-like flavour. It is richer than the signature version because of the marbling in the meat, which means you need only a few pieces to satiate your palate.

There is also a selection of craft beers, ciders and ales - great for washing down those robust Cantonese flavours.

WHERE: Char, 363 Jalan Besar MRT: Lavender OPEN: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6 to 10pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays TEL: 6842-7759 INFO: E-mail reservations@char.com.sg or go to char.eleospages.com

SPICED CHRISTMAS CHOCOLATE FRUIT CAKE



Spiced Dark Chocolate Cointreau Fruit Cake at Sunday Folks. PHOTO: SUNDAY FOLKS



Fruit cake is one of my favourite Yuletide treats. I love the sweetness of rum-infused dried fruit and Christmas spices from cinnamon to nutmeg.

Chocolate cake, however, is my other weakness. So, I am thrilled that this year, Sunday Folks has combined my two favourite cakes and come up with a Spiced Dark Chocolate Cointreau Fruit Cake (left, $80.25 for an 18cm-diameter cake).

Not only is the cake stunning - symmetrically covered with gold-painted pecans, whole dried apricots and dried cherries - but it is also decadently delicious.

There is plenty of dried fruit in the cake and it is already doused with a generous amount of Cointreau, an orange triple sec liqueur, but feel free to pour a little extra over it in the lead up to Christmas.

It makes a splendid Christmas gift if you are heading to a party or just order it for yourself as a treat.

WHERE: Sunday Folks, 01-52 Chip Bee Garden, 44 Jalan Merah Saga MRT: Holland Village OPEN: 1 to 10pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays), noon to 11pm (Fridays and Saturdays), noon to 10pm (Sundays), closed on Mondays TEL: 6479-9166 INFO: E-mail order@sundayfolks.com. Orders can be made online at least three days in advance. Go to sundayfolks.com

THE GIN JUBILEE FESTIVAL



Oxwell & Co's Gin & Kiwi (above). PHOTO: MORSELS, OXWELL & CO



The annual Gin Jubilee, a week-long festival celebrating the spirit, is back for its fifth edition with 43 participating bars - such as The Horse's Mouth and 28 Hongkong Street - offering their take on the classic gin and tonic cocktail, such as Oxwell & Co's Gin & Kiwi .

Organised by East Imperial, a beverage brand that makes mixers such as tonic water, the event also includes a series of masterclasses.

Tomorrow, head to the closing party known as Gin Lane, held in a back alley off Amoy Street. Expect food such as 12-hour smoked brisket sandwiches from The Meatsmith and beef sliders from The Providore.

WHERE: Gin Jubilee, various locations; Gin Lane is held off Amoy Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Till Sunday, various locations. The Gin Lane Party is on tomorrow, 6 to 11.30pm ADMISSION: Free, but eventgoers pay for food and drink INFO: ginjubilee.com/singapore