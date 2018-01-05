Food Picks

COMFORTING FISH RICE SOUP

After its multi-million-dollar renovation, the newly reopened Hua Ting Restaurant in Orchard Hotel now offers more private rooms. They range from cosy corners that seat four to the Chairman's Room with a table that can seat 20 people.

The menu has been revamped, too, with new dishes added and old favourites presented in more creative ways.

Among the new offerings is a dish I love called Dong Xing Garoupa, Rice, Crispy Rice, Superior Stock (main picture, $28 a person). The slices of fish are served raw over steamed rice in a bowl, and piping hot stock poured over it at the table to cook it. Puffed rice, fried sole and Chinese parsley are then added. The result is a comforting fish rice soup, with the puffed rice and sole providing delightful crisp, aromatic bites.

If you are avoiding carbs, go for the Double-boiled Chicken Soup With Sea Whelk, Spike Sea Cucumber And Organic Black Garlic ($35 a person). It is presented prettily in a glass teapot and the full-flavoured stock is perfect for the current chilly weather.

WHERE: Hua Ting Restaurant, Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard OPEN: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6 to 10.30pm daily TEL: 6739-6666

GAROUPA IN HOT STONE BOWL

I haven't dined at Lei Garden Restaurant in years because, with new eateries opening all the time, it has fallen off my radar.

But a recent lunch there reminded me that the Cantonese stalwart, which was one of the first Hong Kong restaurants to open here back in the 1980s, is still on top of its game.

Two dishes I tried stood out: Braised Live Garoupa Fillet In Stone Bowl (above, $58) and Sauteed Beef Cubes, Goose Liver With Basil And Spring Onion ($32),

The garoupa dish is not on the regular menu, but a table near me ordered it and the aroma was so alluring that we asked the server what it was. And it is good. Thick slices of garoupa are fried and then stirred with pieces of fried beancurd skin, capsicum and spring onion with a delicious sauce and rice wine mix in a hot stone bowl.

The beef dish boasts even more ingredients stir-fried together - beef cubes, pieces of goose liver, onions and king oyster mushroom - and served on a bed of chopped lettuce.

I can taste a hint of tenderiser in the beef, but thankfully the meat still has plenty of bite. I also like the balance of textures and how the lettuce cuts the fat in the beef and goose liver.

WHERE: Lei Garden Restaurant, 30 Victoria Street 01-24, Chijmes MRT: City Hall OPEN: 11.30am to 3.30pm, 6 to 10.30pm daily TEL: 6339-3822

UNIQUE THAI MEE POK

Thai Goldmine Kitchen, which has taken over the premises of the Zen Fut Sai Kai vegetarian restaurant in Kitchener Road, offers the usual Thai dishes such as salads and tom yam soup.

But it also features some dishes that you do not find easily here. One of them is the Sukhotai Mee Pok (above, $7). The dry noodles seem like a cross between wonton noodles and bak chor mee, with toppings such as char siew, deep-fried wonton, fishcake and minced pork. There is also a poached egg. You break the egg and stir it into the noodles with chilli sauce - and the result is a dish that stands on its own.

As for the classic Thai dishes, especially the Charcoal Pot Tom Yam Goong ($18), the chef had toned down the lime and chilli levels a tad too much at my lunch tasting.

But I would think fans of Thai food would know that the cuisine is all about the balance of sweet-sour-spicy flavours, so hopefully, you will get the authentic recipes when you dine there.

Chilli cowards can always ask for the watered-down versions.

WHERE: Thai Goldmine Kitchen, 147 Kitchener Road MRT: Farrer Park OPEN: 11am to 10pm daily TEL: 6909-2020

FIERY PRAWN DISH

It may still be 11/2months to Chinese New Year, but it is time to start planning your festive meals before the restaurants get booked up.

I've gone for a few early tastings of what eateries have planned for the Year of the Dog and the menu at Si Chuan Dou Hua in Beach Road stands out.

One dish I recommend is the Supreme Asian Prawn ($18 each, minimum two pieces an order). It is a large, meaty prawn and there are six different cooking styles to choose from.

If you are a fan of spicy Sichuan cooking, opt for Chongqing Chilli. The prawn is dry-fried with dried chillis and garlic slices (above), like in the popular firecracker chicken dish. It is fragrant with chilli oil and the bright red colour would be appropriately auspicious for Chinese New Year.

You can also choose to have the prawn cooked Cantonese style and steamed with Chinese wine or minced garlic. Other cooking methods are kung pao (with dried chilli and garlic, but with sauce), fried with honey osmanthus sauce and steamed with chopped chilli.

WHERE: Si Chuan Dou Hua, Parkroyal on Beach Road, 7500 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway/Bugis WHEN: Till March 2 TEL: 6505-5722