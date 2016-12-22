Food critic Wong Ah Yoke's reviews of the 10 best restaurants of 2016

Despite the rumblings of a slowing economy, restaurants continue to pop up in 2016 - including a Chinese restaurant in Clarke Quay that is one of the most glamorous in town.
The range runs from high-end restaurants to mid-priced ones and casual eateries, with equally diverse cuisines running the gamut from Australian to Mexican to Indian to Vietnamese.
Some are less easily defined as they straddle different cuisines and cultures, but they are no less serious in their pursuit of culinary excellence.
Here are the best 10 new restaurants The Straits Times visited in 2016.
1. Fat Lulu's
The charcoal-grilled meat, seafood and vegetables come with bold flavours that nonetheless do not overwhelm the palate. Leave room for the desserts, which are modern interpretations of local favourites.
2. VLV
This two-storeyed Chinese restaurant cum lounge looks luxe and stylish, but the menu offers traditional dishes that are good and reasonably priced.
3. Paradise Teochew (Scotts Square)
The second outlet of this restaurant is even better than the original one at the Chinese Swimming Club, with more refined cooking. The braised duck is the best in town.
4. Birds Of A Feather
The food is authentic Sichuan but there are also some Western items such as a ribeye steak. The decor is just as eclectic, with lamps that look like fluffy clouds hanging from the ceiling and corners that resemble a courtyard in an olden-day home.
5. Le Binchotan
More charcoal grilling, but this time with French ingredients cooked Japanese yakitori-style. Great for those who like food with smoky flavours.
6. Yantra by Hemant Oberoi
Yantra is not new but it was taken over by Indian celebrity chef Oberoi this year, who overhauled the menu and introduced his inspired interpretations of Indian dishes.
7. Whitegrass
Australian chef Sam Aisbett moved here from Sydney to open this lovely restaurant in Chijmes and introduce his Aussie take on global cuisine.
8. Lucky 8
The name may not strike much confidence and the restaurant looks rather nondescript, but this is where I find an amazing roast pork that beats those from more famous restaurants.
9. Super Loco
The Mexican fare here is light and bright, just perfect for hot weather. The service staff are friendly and chirpy, which is pretty rare here.
10. Saigon Alley
This tiny eatery may not have the best pho, but it boasts many other delicious Vietnamese dishes that you do not find easily here.