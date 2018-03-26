Five tips on the best ways to store your coffee

(THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Different ways of brewing coffee, from pressed, poured over or using a siphon, could affect its taste in a variety of ways. Additionally, the way coffee is stored could also impact the taste of your morning cuppa.

You may have been storing coffee the wrong way. Here are the top tips to retain its quality, as compiled by Tempo.co.

Store whole beans

Storing whole beans helps retain flavour, which would allow the delivery of a fresh tasting cup of coffee when it is ground right before brewing. Whole beans also last longer than ground coffee, according to Mr Jeff Taylor, coffee veteran and owner of PT's and Bird Rock Coffee.

Don't keep coffee in the refrigerator or freezer

Keeping coffee beans in the freezer could actually cause the beans to absorb odours and flavours from the air around it, according to Ms Tracey Huffman, a former Starbucks manager.

Keep in a dry place to avoid moisture

Moisture would compromise the flavour of the coffee, so it is best to store it in a dry place to keep its optimal flavour.

"Fluctuating temperatures can create condensation in the storage container, which will expose the coffee beans to moisture and humidity," said Mr Tom Schleuning and Mr Charles Gonzalez, co-owners of Rosella Coffee Co.

Store in a cool, dark place

Coffee beans should ideally be kept in a dark space and at room temperature, such as inside a pantry or a kitchen cabinet. Avoid storing it above the stove, near the microwave or in direct sunlight, as heat will deteriorate the integrity of the coffee, according to Ms Huffman.

Choose an opaque, airtight container

There are various types of containers available for storing coffee, including bags, glass jars, ceramic jars or non-reactive metal containers.

Among those, a coffee bag is one of the best options. Some coffee beans already come in a bag that has a one-way valve halfway down the bag, according to Ms Huffman, which allows it to squeeze all the air out when it is sealed. Like moisture, air could also affect the flavour of the coffee.

Alternatively, a vacuum-sealed container would also be useful for keeping away harmful factors that could damage the flavour of the coffee, such as the sun and air.