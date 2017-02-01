Five must-visit 'warungs' on Jl. Sabang in central Jakarta

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The pandemonium from the traffic that cuts through Jl. Sabang in Central Jakarta is another frenetic decoration to this bustling area during the evening.
Once the sun waves goodbye, the pavements become home to rows of tented warungs.
Renowned as a hub for roadside treats in Jakarta, most of the hawkers here operate until the wee hours – the neighbourhood’s most attractive attribute.
The following are five must-visit warungs on Jl. Sabang.
Nasi Goreng and Bubur Ayam Bang Roby
Address: Jl. H. Agus Salim (Sabang), Central Jakarta
Contact: 0813-8753-3500
Hours: Open daily from 5pm to 2am
Located right in the heart of Jl. Sabang, Nasi Goreng and Bubur Ayam Bang Roby should be on your list of places to visit in this area. Its various fried rice and chicken porridge choices are exactly what your tummy needs in the evening. We recommend its bubur ayam telor kornet (chicken porridge with egg and corned beef).
Nasi Goreng Kebon Sirih
Address: Jl. Kebon Sirih, Central Jakarta
Hours: Open daily from 4pm to 3am
Its name and signature nasi goreng kambing (mutton fried rice) is delicious. Nasi Goreng Kebon Sirih is situated a few footsteps away from the buzzing centre of Jl. Sabang.
Sate Lamongan Jaya Agung
Address: Jl. K.H. Wahid Hasyim No. 56C, Central Jakarta
Hours: Open daily from 10am to 2am
Not many restaurants can match how tender Sate Lamongan Jaya Agung makes its sate ayam (chicken satay). Its strategic location – between Jl. Sabang and Jl. Wahid Hasyim – makes the eatery an even more attractive place for a visit. Don't miss out on its tasty sup kambing (mutton soup).
Soto Ceker Pak Gendut
Address: Jl. H. Agus Salim (Sabang), Central Jakarta
Hours: Open daily from 6pm to 3am
As the night grows darker, the crowd at this modest tented warung tends to swell in numbers; no surprise as the delectable food at Soto Ceker Pak Gendut has its own unique appeal. Try the soto ceker (chicken feet soup) or soto ranjau (chicken bone soup).
Sate Sabang Pak Heri
Address: Jl. H. Agus Salim (Sabang), Central Jakarta
Hours: Open daily from 5pm to 2am
Never underestimate Sate Sabang Pak Heri and his pushcart. After all, there are many "Heri" copycats along Jl. Sabang which are copying it, hoping to profit from its much-heralded moniker. Take one bite and you will find that the sate kulit ayam (chicken skin satay) here is ridiculously tasty.