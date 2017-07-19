Five coffee workshops to check out at the Singapore Coffee Festival

Want to learn how to make the perfect flat white? Or how to brew like a barista at home?

These are some topics that will be covered at 25 coffee-related workshops, called Lab sessions, at next month's Singapore Coffee Festival. Held from Aug 3 to 6, the festival is organised by The Straits Times and presented by DBS Bank.

Lab sessions range from 45 to 60 minutes, with space limited to 30 to 35 people. Registration is required. Go to www.sgcoffeefestival.com and look under 'Programmes'. Participants must have a ticket for the Singapore Coffee Festival 2017 to attend the Lab sessions.

Here are five Lab sessions to add to your diary.

1. Coffee Degustation Session: The Pourover Bar x Foxhole Cafe

Conducted by cafe The Pourover Bar, coffee connoisseurs will get to try eight Ninety Plus Coffee Beans, comprising at least five Gesha varieties. These are rare beans that are prized for their multi-faceted flavours and complexities. This is the only workshop that one has to pay for at the festival, but going by how hard it is to find these beans, it could be worth your while to splurge, especially for serious coffee lovers.



Participants at the session will get to try eight Ninety Plus Coffee Beans. PHOTO: ST FILE



Date: Aug 6

Time: 10.30am

Price: $50 per person (not inclusive of Singapore Coffee Festival ticket)

SINGAPORE COFFEE FESTIVAL

WHERE: Marina Bay Cruise Centre, 61 Marina Coastal Drive WHEN: Aug 3 (for trade and media only, register at www.sgcoffeefestival.com); two public sessions daily from Aug 4 to 6, 10am to 3.30pm and 4.30pm to 10pm ADMISSION: $22, $18 (DBS and POSB cardholders, ST subscribers) INFO: Go to www.sgcoffeefestival.com or e-mail sgcoffeefest@sph.com.sg

2. #OrioleTalks: Oriole Coffee + Bar

Oriole Coffee + Bar's master roaster Casey Blanche will conduct a coffee appreciation session that he likens to a wine tasting. Participants will get to try top quality coffees such as Colombia Maria Chavez, Ethiopia Shakiso, Sumatra Batak Peaberry and Sumatra Wahana P88. They will learn to recognise coffee flavour attributes and to professionally score these attributes. Mr Blanche says: "This talk will help them to understand and appreciate different types of coffee, and make educated buying decisions based on their preferences."

Date: Aug 4

Time: 6pm

Price: Free, with Singapore Coffee Festival ticket

3. The Importance Of Cleaning Coffee Equipment

Do not let poorly cleaned coffee equipment sabotage your efforts to make the perfect cuppa. After all, coffee equipment that has not been cleaned properly produces bad tasting coffee.

Stellar M, distributor of equipment brands such as Synesso, Rocket Espresso and Mazzer, will conduct a workshop that teaches you how to properly clean and maintain your equipment.

Date: Aug 5 & 6

Time: 10.30am

Price: Free, with Singapore Coffee Festival ticket

4. How To Make The Perfect Flat White

Professional baristas make it look so easy, but when you try to make a flat white at home, it turns out, well, flat. Learn how to get it right at this session by Common Man Coffee Roasters.

Date: Aug 6

Time: 11.30am & 6pm



Baristas from Common Man Coffee Roasters will show you how to make a perfect flat white. PHOTO: ST FILE



Price: Free, with Singapore Coffee Festival ticket

5. DIY Coffee and Cocktails

Learn to jazz up your java fix at this session conducted by The Refinery Bar Manager Noreen Ong. She will show you how to whip up four coffee cocktails with ingredients that you can find in your home kitchen - Espresso Martini, Tiramisu Martini, White French Maid and Red-Eye.

Date: Aug 4 & 6

Time: 8.30pm

Price: Free, with Singapore Coffee Festival ticket