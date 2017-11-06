Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch

Ease the tension of a boardroom meeting by holding it over a business lunch instead — in the comfort of a top-tier restaurant located at a prestigious address, Marina Bay Sands.

Or take your colleagues out to lunch at one of these fine establishments, whether for a celebratory meal or an impromptu treat.

Exquisite dining experiences await at the various fine restaurants helmed by celebrity chefs such as Gordon Ramsay, Wolfgang Puck and David Myers.

As an added bonus, receive complimentary parking with a minimum of $75++ spent for lunch.



Adrift’s King Crab Melt. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



East-meets-West experience

Recharge your body with the Power Lunch Menu at the 4,000 sq ft izakaya-style (Japanese gastropub) Adrift by David Myers.

Priced at $19++, the selection of dishes is refreshed weekly and features fresh Californian produce and inspiration from the Gypsy Chef’s sojourns across Asia and Europe.

Some of his dishes that allude to his roots and wanderlust outlook include the King Crab Melt, Glazed Ox Tongue & Spot Prawns skewers, and binchotan charcoal salmon with cucumber salsa.

Where: Hotel Lobby Tower 2, Marina Bay Sands

Tel: 6688-5657



The Bird Southern Table & Bar’s Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



Good ol’ American fare

Tuck into hearty American classics at The Bird Southern Table & Bar, such as Butter Lettuce & Grilled Mango Salad, Buttermilk Biscuits, as well as the signature Lewellyn’s Fine Fried Chicken, which is based on a 100-year-old recipe.

The restaurant, which recently joined the dining scene at Marina Bay Sands, is the first international outpost of the James Beard nominee and award-winning Yardbird Southern Table & Bar from the United States, by restaurateur John Kunkel.

The three-course executive lunch is priced at $40++ and includes a starter, main, dessert and coffee or tea.

Where: The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, B1-07 & L1-82

Tel: 6688-9959



Bread Street Kitchen’s Traditional Fish & Chips. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



British and European delights

When Bread Street Kitchen opened its doors here in 2015, fans of multi-Michelin-starred celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay packed the two-storey venue. That still is the case today.

If you manage to book a seat during lunch, go for the set menu priced at $40++ for two courses and $48++ for three. You can even enhance your afternoon indulgence with a glass of wine or a mocktail for an additional $10++.

Nosh on dishes such as starter Cured Salmon with Avocado Puree, then work your way to the Steak & Ale Hot Pot with Spätzle Pasta, before ending with a British cheese board paired with apple chutney.

Where: The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, L1-81

Tel: 6688-5665



db Bistro & Oyster Bar’s Maine Lobster Roll. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



French gems from the sea

Step into Chef Daniel Boulud’s award-winning db Bistro & Oyster Bar and it might just cross your mind that you are in a contemporary Parisian bistro in the City of Light.

From $32++ for two courses, savour French classics with a twist, such as Duck Confit with White Bean Cassoulet, Bacon and Frankfurter; or Daniel Boulud’s Pain Bagnat — a house-cured tuna sandwich with olive, avocado, egg, lettuce, tomato and aïoli.

But with an oyster bar as the restaurant’s centrepiece, one cannot help but add on a platter of the freshly shucked bivalves (from $40++ for half-dozen) to share.

Where: The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, B1-48

Tel: 6688-8525



Spago’s Steamed Red Snapper. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



Sky-high sophistication

Joining Chef Wolfgang Puck’s steakhouse CUT at Marina Bay Sands is his flagship Spago, which is located on Sands SkyPark at Level 57.

In addition to breathtaking vistas of the city skyline, the verdant Gardens by the Bay and the iconic infinity pool, Spago offers premier hospitality and, of course, fine food.

Sample its exquisite three-course lunch menu ($45++), which boasts creations such as Heirloom Pumpkin Soup, Steamed Red Snapper, Grilled Angus Beef Burger; and as a nod to its host country, Chicken “Laksa” Spring Roll.

Where: Sands SkyPark, Tower 2 Level 57

Tel: 6688-9955