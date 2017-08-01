Fish & Co admits mistake, extends NS50 promotions after complaints over limited timings

SINGAPORE - Seafood restaurant chain Fish & Co bowed to public pressure on Tuesday (Aug 1), admitting that "(it) could have been more sensible about the timings" of its promotion to celebrate 50 years of national service.

From Wednesday, its NS50 promotion will be extended till Aug 7 to include a Friday evening and a weekend, time slots which were excluded before.

Launched on June 30, the promotion offers 50 per cent off a second main course for selected courses, targeted at those in uniforms.

A Fish & Co spokesman said the change was in response to complaints about the timings of its promotion, which had applied only from Mondays to Thursdays, and up till 5pm on Fridays. Some had accused it of intentionally excluding the full-time national servicemen (NSFs) who are allowed to book out of camp only on Friday evenings.

"It was never our intention to exclude them when we designed our promotion matrix... In hindsight, we acknowledge that it was a mistake on our part," the Fish & Co spokesman said.

The spokesman also clarified that the promotion offered by Fish & Co had been planned to include operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) who are doing their reservist and regulars who were better able to take advantage of its weekday discounts.

Those in the Singapore Civil Defence Force and Singapore Police Force, in addition to those in the Singapore Armed Forces, are eligible for the NS50 promotions too.

Previously available at only selected outlets, the latest change will apply to all the 11 Fish & Co outets islandwide.

Lee Hung Ping, a 20-year-old NSF, said he was "heartened to learn that Fish & Co recognises servicemen's efforts", saying that he usually books out at 4pm on Fridays, which left him little time to enjoy the available discount previously.

"As NSFs, we work hard during the weekdays and only have spare time during the weekends," he added.

Ex-NSF Yeo Tong Wei, 22, agreed, joking that "NSFs regularly get roasted by their superiors to ensure world class standards".

"I'm grateful that NSFs can now enjoy a roast of their own," he said.