Festive delights at RWS’ celebrity chef restaurants

MAKE Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) your festive dining destination this Christmas — and with the veritable feast of decadent delights in store, you will be indulging well into the new year.

Four celebrity chefs — chef Sam Leong of Forest森; chef de cuisine Yun Minwoo of Ocean Restaurant by Cat Cora; chef de cuisine Aisha Ibrahim of Tangerine and Kenny Kong, executive pastry chef of RWS — have planned menus for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, which they hope will capture the warmth and happiness of the season through their food.

Contemporary Chinese at Forest森

To celebrity chef Sam Leong, Christmas is a time to be together with family and he hopes to evoke that sense of closeness and comfort through the food at his restaurant.

His fondest memories of Christmas as a teenager who had just come over from Malaysia, are of trips to Orchard Road with his mother to take photos of the annual festive light-up.



Duo Deluxe on Ice Crust: Suitable for two, share the goodness of the sweet Alaskan king crab, which together with the citrusy tang of the yuzu sesame dressing, makes this a refreshing palette starter. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



Create memories with your family when you feast on chef Leong’s five-course set dinner menu, a modern array of elegant Chinese dishes.

There's turkey salad, an appetiser of king prawn baked with marmite sauce, abalone crabmeat rice vermicelli soup, hearty pan-seared Australian lamb chops and FOREST’s Christmas Delight, a special dessert that holds a surprise for diners.

Chef Leong has also prepared a Festive Discovery menu featuring two additional premium items — crab and lobster.

The Duo Deluxe on Ice Crust is a chilled Alaskan king crab and iced vegetable dish with yuzu sesame dressing is suitable for sharing among two to four persons ($98++). The Canadian lobster, wok fried with egg white — which he says is reminiscent of snow — is another option ($38++).

The five-course set dinner is priced at $148++ per person.

Call 6577-6688 or 6577-7788 or e-mail forest@rwsentosa.com for reservations.

Making waves at Ocean Restaurant by Cat Cora

Singapore’s only underwater aquarium restaurant by American iron chef Cat Cora reels in the freshest catches for its festive menu.

Conceived by chef Cora and Korean chef de cuisine Yun Minwoo, the Asian-inspired seafood menu features a Kaiso (seaweed) mix, hamachi (yellowtail fish) and ikura (fish roe) served in Katsuo yuzu ponzu (citrusy soy sauce with bonito); glazed chestnut in Glace de Viande, served with yabbies, crème fraiche and hoisin sauce; and Atlantic black cod served with pearl miso barley and seasonal vegetables.

A special highlight is chef Yun’s tortellini stuffed with foie gras with yuzu beurre blanc, made with yuzu from Korea.

A seasonal fruit that is only available in winter, yuzu reminds him of his mother who used to make everything from it — from tea to marmalade, on top of using it in traditional Korean dishes.



Ocean garden: The herb butter cooked Hokkaido scallop is a beautifully composed starter with bulgogi (roasted beef) espuma, Sichuan crumble, preserved ikura and pickled Shimeji mushroom. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



Lunch on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will be a three- ($60++) and five-course ($78++) affair with a choice of starters such as foie gras beignet and herb butter cooked Hokkaido scallops, a choice of three types of fishes for the mains, as well as chicken, lamb or beef for the main course.

For dessert, there are three choices as well: Chocolate & Raspberry, a raspberry sorbet creation with Grand Cru chocolate, Exotic Pavlova made with a fruit compote and yuzu espuma, or Warm Christmas Pudding.

For dinner on the same days, you can choose between a four- ($138++) or six-course ($168++) meal with lobster bisque, black cod in miso, lamb rack and seared beef tenderloin as options for your mains.

Call 6577-6688 or e-mail dining@rwsentosa.com for reservations.

Punchy flavours at Tangerine

Growing up in the United States, Christmas for Tangerine’s new chef de cuisine Aisha Ibrahim was always a warm occasion spent with family — made even better when she and her siblings would wake up to find toys stuffed in Christmas stockings, a tradition in her family.

She hopes to recreate that simple joy of discovery from the natural flavours of the festive farm-to-table menu conceived together with Thai celebrity chef Ian Kittichai.

The first spa café in Singapore, located at ESPA at RWS, Tangerine specialises in nutritious dishes that are bursting with flavour through the use of spices, dispelling the common notion that healthy food is bland or boring.



Savour the tenderness of the wagyu beef striploin with truffle aioli, fried sunchoke, brussel sprouts and mustard seed. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



Available for Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day lunch and dinner, the refreshing six-course menu ($138++) includes a Hokkaido scallop and king crab roll and two main dishes of Atlantic cod served with carrot puree and cream, kaffir lime and cumin, and wagyu beef striploin with truffle Aioli, fried sunchoke, Brussels sprouts and mustard seeds.

The menu for New Year’s Eve dinner and New Year’s Day lunch and dinner is a hearty extravaganza that includes roasted beet served with smoked eel, goat cheese mousse and puffed quinoa; slow-cooked salmon with cauliflower couscous and hazelnut; and wagyu beef striploin with celeriac truffle risotto and pickled mushrooms.

Call 6577-6688 or e-mail dining@rwsentosa.com for reservations.

Decadent take-home treats

The festivities would not be complete without cake, and you can choose from a variety of delectable creations by award-winning executive pastry chef Kenny Kong.

The Hong Kong chef who grew up in the bustling city remembers buildings in the commercial area decked in colourful, bright lights at Christmas.

With accolades under his belt such as Most Stylistic Pastry Chef from the prestigious Hospitality Asia Platinum Awards and The Macallan Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as being a judge in numerous pastry competitions, chef Kong now leads the resort’s pastry team and has created three new desserts for the season.



Chef Kong’s new creation, the Festive Asian Fruit Cake is a sweet and comforting indulgence of familiar Asian flavours such as gula melaka. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



The Festive Asian Fruit Cake ($55+) is a twist on the traditional English fruit cake, with dried fruit ingredients like mango, pineapple, chestnut, candied ginger, mandarin oranges and coconut rather than raisins and berries. Cashew nuts, pumpkin and melon seeds provide some crunch, while gula melaka and spices further add to the Asian-inspired theme. The cake is slow-baked in a water bath to keep it moist.

The Buche de Noel glass dessert, served in a glass jar, is a different take on the classic log cake while the Homemade Festive Madeleine is infused with rose-raspberry and pistachio-lemon flavours.

Chef Kong has also created a series of five mini-cakes, the RWS Celebrity Festive Ornament Cakes ($82+ per set of five), which are shaped like delicate Christmas decorations. Each cake represents the signature style of one of the five celebrity chef restaurants — Osia Steak and Seafood Grill, Fratelli, Forest森, Syun and Ocean Restaurant by Cat Cora.

Pre-order for the cakes starts from Dec 1 to 27. Call 6577-6567 or email sessions@rwsentosa.com to order now.