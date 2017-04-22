Annual food fest Gourmet Japan is back with slew of events

Local restaurant Kaiseki Yoshiyuki is ringing in a new season with dishes reminiscent of springtime in Japan.

Among them is its Steamed Sakura Ebi Rice served in cedar wood bento boxes, where steamed sushi with sakura ebi are placed atop a combination of tofu and shiitake mushroom.

This is just one of the dining experiences that will be offered at Gourmet Japan, an annual festival featuring quintessential cuisine of the country.

Returning for its sixth edition, the festival will span the entire month of May, offering a host of dining events and cooking workshops by many distinguished restaurants in Singapore.

Gourmet highlights

Traditional Edomae Sushi Dinner Featuring Yamazaki Whiskies What: Savour a world-class fine-dining Edomae sushi experience with award-winning Yamazaki whiskies. Diners should look out for Jyunsai, a dish featuring tiger prawn, water lily bulbs, Japanese cape gooseberry and shiso flowers. Where: Shoukouwa, 02-02A One Fullerton, 1 Fullerton Road When: May 2, 7pm Price: $638++ ($510.40++ for MasterCard cardholders) The Cuisine Of Celebrity Chef Hal Yamashita With The Wines Of Errazuriz What: Enjoy chef Yamashita's characteristic style of combining quality produce with everyday ingredients. The fusion of flavours is paired with the Chilean wines of Vina Errazuriz. Highlights include sea urchin rolled in Ohmi beef and topped with smoked caviar. Where: Syun, Resorts World Sentosa, 02-135 Festive Walk, 8 Sentosa Gateway When: May 3, 7pm Price: $198++ ($158.40++ for MasterCard cardholders) An Omakase Experience With Hibiki What: Chef Kenjiro (Hatch) Hashida creates a memorable dining experience with specially crafted flavours, including delectable Kuruma ebi sushi paired with the subtle oak blend of Hibiki whiskies. Where: Hashida Sushi, 04-16 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road When: May 5, 7pm Price: $518++ ($414.40++ for MasterCard cardholders) The Art Of Kaiseki With The Wines From Tomi No Oka What: With the perfect balance of taste, texture and presentation, diners will enjoy authentic Kyoto kaiseki cuisine alongside Tomi No Oka wines from Yamanashi. The Steamed Sakura Ebi Rice is not to be missed. Where: Kaiseki Yoshiyuki, B1-39 Forum The Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Road When: May 17, 7pm Price: $388++ ($310.40++ for MasterCard cardholders) An Exclusive High Expression Suntory Whisky Experience With Shinji By Kanesaka What: Indulge in an omakase experience paired with highly sought-after Suntory whiskies. Diners can expect to taste the 2016 Yamazaki Sherry Cask. Where: Presidential Suite, The St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road When: May 25, 7pm Price: $1,388++ ($1,110.40++ for MasterCard cardholders)

The annual event is organised by event management and exhibitions company Sphere Exhibits, a subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings, in conjunction with food and beverage consultancy Poulose Associates.

Sphere Exhibits expects more than 400 diners to attend the dining events and another 320 participants for the culinary workshops.

The festival boasts 16 events, priced from $25++ for intimate workshops to $1,388++ for a luxurious sushi and whisky experience at The St. Regis Singapore hotel.

As this year's event is presented by MasterCard, cardholders can enjoy 20 per cent off all events.

Taking part for the first time is Shoukouwa at One Fullerton. When it was just four months old last year, the eight-seater sushi restaurant was awarded two Michelin stars, making it the only Japanese restaurant here to receive the accolade.

The restaurant's chef Masakazu Ishibashi says: "For the festival, we have designed our omakase menu to pair with the different flavour characteristics and vintages of Yamazaki Japanese whisky."

Food connoisseurs can expect a tantalising flavour combination as the whisky is served with Shoukouwa's signature grilled abalone with monkfish liver and fatty tuna.

Other newcomers include Shirokane Tori-Tama at Robertson Quay and Man Man Unagi Restaurant in Keong Saik Road, which won the Silver award at this year's inaugural Best Asian Restaurants Awards.

One-Michelin-starred restaurant Shinji by Kanesaka - at Carlton Hotel and The St. Regis Singapore - will also showcase its culinary prowess at the festival.

Shinji's Hakushu Presents The Flavours Of Tokyo at Carlton Hotel is one of the three events that are already sold out.

The festival will also offer eight culinary workshops that will showcase the step-by-step process behind the creation of signature dishes.

Held at ToTT Studio in Dunearn Road, the sessions will be conducted by acclaimed chefs including Taro Takayama from Bar On 5 at Mandarin Orchard Singapore and Yuichiro Suzuki from Ki-sho at Chateau TCC.

For bookings and more information, call 6319-4038 or go to www.gourmet-japan.com