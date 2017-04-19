Famous Medan durian shop Ucok sets up shop in Jakarta

(THE JAKARTA POST/ANN) - Frequent visitors to Medan, North Sumatra, may have heard about Durian Ucok's nationwide fame. Situated on Jl. K. H. Wahid Hasyim, the shop specialises in selling Medan durian.

Jakarta's durian lovers may rejoice as Ucok Durian Medan is now available on Jl. Lebak Bulus II in South Jakarta. Kedai Ucok Durian Jakarta offers a wide array of durian variations, including peeled durian, durian pancakes, durian juice, durian ice cream and durian sambal (sauce).

Kompas.com reported that Kedai Ucok Durian Jakarta is owned by Nurul Wardah, a re-seller. Nurul said that Kedai Ucok Durian Jakarta buys the durians directly from Ucok Durian Medan.

However, unlike other Durian Ucok re-sellers, Nurul decided to open an eatery, not an online shop, allowing durian enthusiasts to enjoy the king of fruits in several variations.

Kedai Ucok Durian Jakarta opens daily from 10am until 9pm. A box containing peeled durian is priced at Rp 95,000 (S$9.98), while a box of durian pancakes is offered for Rp 100,000. Special prices are available for the purchase of two boxes. Durian ice cream is priced at Rp 19,000 and durian sambal is priced at Rp 40,000.