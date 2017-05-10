Ever tried this man’s yummy goreng pisang in Petaling Jaya?

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Damansara Utama area in Petaling Jaya, Selangor has had enough facelifts for one to easily lose track of the sweeping changes in the landscape.

With a spanking new mall in place, the area has certainly kept up with the Joneses, too. However, some constants remain.

For those heading to the residential area, you can find a local institution located on the Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong stretch leading to the 1Utama Shopping Centre in PJ.

Mohd Zain sits underneath a weather-beaten umbrella and tarpaulin that has seen better days, but his genial personality is unflappable.

Cheese banana fritters are his forte, though the standard goreng pisang (banana fritters), cekodok pisang (fried banana balls) and keropok lekor (fish crackers) are also on offer. The hawker from Seremban, Negri Sembilan has been peddling his perishable items for nearly four years, having left the timber trade years ago.

“I used to drive timber lorries from Jengka (Pahang) to deliver logs to Kuala Lumpur when I was younger,” the 58-year-old said. When the arduous, long-haul journeys began to take their toll, the writing was on the wall and he switched industries.

Zain’s banana fritters are made from pisang nangka while his cekodok pisang are the product of pisang berangan. Although it might seem productive for him to have his own orchard, his fruits are, in fact, purchased.

His batter, like Colonel Sanders’ recipe for KFC, is a trade secret that he is not willing to divulge.

“If I tell you, then everyone will use it and use it for their own benefit,” he said, with a twinkle in his eye.

“But what I’d really like for people to know is, I use much more bananas than batter. See, look at my pisang goreng and cekodok… they’re much softer when there’s less batter. Try them,” he beckoned, as this writer duly obliged, only to be bowled over.

Zain is not a numbers man – it is not about selling the most fritters, but earning the faith and appreciation of his clients. But he has one outstanding statistic to his name – he is the father of 14 children, courtesy of two wives.

Taking care of a family that large requires some nifty survival skills, but the humble man believes that as long as he has a shirt on his back and the good graces of his customers, life will always prevail … like it has all these years for him.