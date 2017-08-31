Eating in Quezon City: Book & Borders Cafe in Araneta Center, Let’s Be Sili in Maginhawa Street

(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) The latest branch of Book & Borders Cafe is one of several new places to visit at Manhattan Parkview, a new food row in Malvar Street in Araneta Center, Quezon City.

Its recent opening drew a full house and guest performer Karylle sang acoustic numbers.

Book & Borders is a good place for afternoon snacks and coffee.

The Gourmet Tuyo Pasta was flavourful and the Kimchi Fries adventurous enough.

It also offers brewed coffee and owner Kristine Simisim said Book & Borders will soon start serving alcohol.

The shop has about 600 books - bestsellers, thrillers, romance and children’s titles, among other genres.

Where: Book & Borders, Manhattan Parkview, Malvar Street, Araneta Center, Quezon City

Let’s Be Sili, Maginhawa Street food row

From Araneta Center, it is a five-minute drive to Let’s Be Sili, a small, casual dining spot on the Maginhawa Street food row. The place features sili (chilli), the red variety, on top of all menu items.

The concept is by couple JB Calungcaguin and Ayee Frias, both graduates of the International School for Culinary Arts and Hotel Management in Quezon City and who run two other eating spots in Maginhawa.

The food at Let’s Be Sili comes in small servings, is affordable (all less than 200 pesos or S$5.30) and, more importantly, very tasty.

Highly recommended are the Thrice-Cooked Sisig, Lechong Kawali Bicol Express, Sardinas Thin Pizza and Bacon Liempo Bagnet — all of which include rice, to go with San Miguel beer (55 pesos). That was the only thing missing a few months ago during its soft opening.

Where: Let’s Be Sili, 108 Maginhawa Street, Teachers Village East, Quezon City