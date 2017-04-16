Easter feasting and more

Three highlights to check out on The Straits Times' food website ST Food - straitstimesfood.com.

THE PEOPLE BEHIND WOODLANDS SOURDOUGH

Husband-and-wife duo Chalith Kariyawasam, 36, and Nurhasanah Johari, 39, say they named their business The Bakery by Woodlands Sourdough after the suburb they live in.

The self-taught bakers make their way to Serene Centre in Bukit Timah by about 6.30am every morning to bake fresh sourdough loaves for the day. Ms Nurhasanah handles the bread-making, while Mr Chalith bakes the pastries and cakes.

The Bakery by Woodlands Sourdough bakes about 75 loaves of sourdough a day. PHOTO: ST VIDEO



WHERE TO EAT THIS EASTER SUNDAY

ST Food has compiled a list of 20 places to dine at this weekend.

You can enjoy lavish champagne buffet brunches where highlights include everything from prime rib to live foie gas stations to expansive dessert spreads. The list also includes restaurants with set meals and a la carte items, as well as afternoon tea options.

Many of the restaurants have also planned Easter-themed activities for children which include egg hunts, egg-painting, face-painting and more.

Twenty places to dine at this Easter: str.sg/4XRo

RECIPES TO TRY

Thinking of what to cook? How about some meats, enough for a party of six to eight people?

ST Food has picked up some recipes from The Washington Post, including one for a garlic and mint roast leg of lamb, and roast ham with leeks.

But if those dishes are a little too heavy, especially with all the Easter feasting this weekend, perhaps a vegetarian asparagus pesto pasta with raw almonds and basil may be a healthier option.

You can also use white asparagus, which is now in season, to make the dish. Prepare it and cook it tomorrow, for your Meatless Monday meal.

Asparagus pasta recipe: str.sg/4Xnk

Easter lamb and ham recipe: str.sg/4Xdq

