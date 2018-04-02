Discover South-east Asia’s bounteous produce at Tangerine

At the herb garden located at Tangerine, a restaurant at Resorts World Sentosa, you can come face-to-leaf with a “royal” herb — Ulam Raja or king’s salad.

Often used in Malay cuisine, the plant smells pungent but adds a subtle flavour reminiscent of green mango.

Stroll through the lush garden to discover lemongrass, kaffir lime and sweet potato.

Other lesser-known plants growing there include moringa and cat’s whiskers, both touted to have health benefits.

Then make yourself comfortable in the restaurant, which will delight and surprise you with its creative use of these freshly harvested plants and other ingredients.



Celebrity chef Ian Kittichai (left) and chef Aisha Ibrahim. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



South-east Asian gems

Tangerine has always been known for its light and nutritious dishes that incorporate fresh and natural ingredients — elevated by consulting celebrity chef Ian Kittichai of “Iron Chef Thailand” fame.

Recently, chef Kittichai, who helms 12 restaurants including Tangerine and counts as one of the world’s most well-known Thai chefs, collaborated with chef Aisha Ibrahim to shift the focus to South-east Asia’s bounteous and myriad range of produce, in the name of sustainability.

Says chef Aisha who studied at the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco: “It is our social responsibility to support a healthy food system no matter where we are cooking from in the world.

“By doing so, we support the local farmers and artisans who often get little visibility and credit for trying to provide a healthy food cycle for guests.”

Some of her favourite ingredients include “consistently outstanding” pineapples from Sarawak and aqua-cultured barramundi from local fish farm Kuhlbarra, which she terms “a beautiful discovery”.

For cooking, Tangerine uses locally produced charcoal, made with a sustainable combination of 75 per cent natural and recycled coconut shell, 20 per cent wood charcoal and 5 per cent edible starch.

The kitchen also enjoys access to fresh herbs and flowers from the flourishing garden in the restaurant’s backyard.

These ingredients are used in Gently Cooked Egg, Grilled Squid, Onion Consommé and Aromatic Herbs, an inspired dish that will feature on an upcoming a la carte menu.



Tangerine’s refreshed focus is on South-east Asia’s bounteous and myriad range of produce, in the name of sustainability. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



At Tangerine, you can enjoy contemporary cuisine made from the region’s best produce, along with genuine, thoughtful service.

Choose from set menus and rotating a la carte options, which include vegetable-based cooking for non-meat eaters. Tours to the restaurant’s garden are also available for an interactive and educational experience.

Creative collaboration

From April 3 to 6, chefs Ian Kittichai and Aisha Ibrahim will jointly present five- and seven-course menus for both lunch and dinner.

The special “Four Hands” collaboration will showcase contemporary, innovative dishes that highlight each ingredient’s versatility.

Savour chef Aisha’s amuse-bouche of Taro Crisp with Lemongrass Essence, paired with a refreshing Passion Fruit Soda with Kaffir Lime Leaf, featuring ingredients freshly picked from the herb garden.

The first course is her Onion Consommé, Yam and Squid served with housemade Steamed Sourdough and Thai Rambutan Honey. What is interesting is that the sourdough bun is made with coconut water from Vietnam.

With sustainability in mind, she uses locally aqua-cultured fish in Smoked Barramundi, Roots, Bacalao. To prepare the dish, salt-cured barramundi belly was used as a flavourful base for the Portuguese-influenced “bacalao sauce”, which is typically made with cod.

Don’t miss chef Kittichai’s offerings too — such as the Lobster Flan with Flying Fish Roe, Crustacean-Lemongrass Jus; Chicken Roasted with Heritage Spice and Baby Spinach; and Deconstructed Cheesecake with Passion Fruit, Kiwi Berries and Walnut Soil.

The “Four Hands” five-course lunch menu is priced from $88++ per person. Tea or wine pairings are available. Or opt for the seven-course dinner menu from $138++, with an option for wine pairing.



Onion-consommé, yam, squid by chef Aisha Ibrahim. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

