Delicious sauce, pleasing mee

Will travel for good food is the mantra of many foodies in Singapore. I, for one, would gladly trek all over the island in search of delicious eats.

So it is rather ironic that my latest go-to place is a hawker stall located a stone's throw from the office.

In all the years that I have worked at The Straits Times, which is located in Toa Payoh North, I had not tried the offerings from Hua Fong Kee Roasted Duck until recently.

It has stalls in nearby Lorongs 1 and 2 Toa Payoh that serve roast duck, char siew, roast pork, wonton and shrimp dumpling noodles, as well as various Chinese soups.

When I mentioned this stall to a co-worker last week, his reaction of disbelief was not unwarranted.

"What? Where have you been? Of course I know about it. Isn't it a fantastic little stall?" he exclaimed.

The highlight here is the sauce, which is served with the duck and wonton noodles.

HUA FONG KEE ROASTED DUCK Block 128 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh (with another outlet at Block 116 Lorong 2 Toa Payoh), open: 8am to 8pm daily Rating: 3.5/5

The roast duck has a crisp skin and is also tender, juicy and lean, not fatty like many other versions. However, it is the sauce that truly sings.

It is distinctive, robust and slightly herbal in flavour. But this sauce is not to be confused with the thicker gravy that is ladled over roast meat rice, which is also very tasty.

The honeyed char siew is also a real winner. Not only does it have an appealing dark brown colour, but it also has deep flavour and blackened edges. A plate of char siew rice costs $3.50.

I like the wonton noodles ($3) with char siew. Add roast duck for an additional $3.

The springy Hong Kong-style noodles come with blanched leafy greens, slices of char siew, a savoury sambal and a good amount of that delicious sauce. Toss to enjoy.

A whole duck is priced at $40, and it costs $21 for half. The stall also sells dumplings at $11 for a box of 27.

I prefer the outlet at Block 128 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh because I can tuck into roast meats for lunch or dinner, then head to my favourite ice cream parlour, Creamier, at the other end of the block, to round off the meal with a cold, satisfying scoop of Sea Salt Gula Melaka ice cream.

Good wonton mee and good ice cream, that is my idea of bliss.

•Follow Rebecca Lynne Tan on Twitter @STrebeccatan