Dangers of copper mugs and easy bubor cha cha

THE TRUTH ABOUT COPPER COCKTAIL MUGS

A story in The Washington Post cautions against the use of Instagram- worthy copper cocktail mugs, which are often used as vessels for the popular Moscow Mule cocktail. It warns of copper's reactivity with acidic food and drink, which can cause the metal to be leached into the food.

According to the story, public health experts say that copper should not come into contact with acidic foods with a pH below six.

That includeswine and drinks like a traditional Moscow Mule made with vodka, ginger beer, lime and ice. That copper mug could be poisoning you: http://str.sg/4KQT

RECIPES TO TRY

ST Food has picked up two recipes from Malaysian newspaper The Star. They have been contributed by young Taiwanese pastry chef Kevin Wong, 22, who bagged medals at various bread-making competitions, including those at prestigious food and beverage industry expos such as Food & Hotel Asia 2016 and the Hong Kong International Culinary Classic 2015.

Make chef Wong's soft Taiwanese mango cheese buns and Japanese polo buns from scratch. Soft bun recipes: http://str.sg/4KQy

Make bubor cha cha at home with an easy recipe by The New Paper's Hedy Khoo.

Her version of the coconut milk- based dessert includes yam, sweet potato and Australian pumpkin, which turns the dessert orange.

She also opts for gula jawa, an Indonesian palm sugar, instead of refined sugar for deeper flavour. Bubor cha cha recipe: http://str.sg/4KMa

