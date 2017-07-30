Countdown to coffee

Friday Aug 4

BRUNCH SESSION

12.30pm: Story Time: Andy Chen and Ye Ruoshi (The Market)

Mr Andy Chen, deputy editor of The Straits Times' Life section, will read from his children's book, The Swing Of Things. Illustrated by artist Ye Ruoshi, the story is about two little girls who love playing on the swing in their backyard, but start to neglect it as they grow up. Ms Ye will also do caricatures for $10.

12.30pm: Conservation and Coffee (ST Lounge)

Java Mountain Coffee, an Indonesian social enterprise that supports women farmers, and developer Mandai Park Holdings, which operates attractions such as the Singapore Zoo, will share their conservation projects involving sustainably produced coffee. Mandai Park Holdings will also launch its new book Wild We Can. The session is hosted by ST journalist Audrey Tan.

2pm: Swati Flower Candy from Japan (The Workshop)



SINGAPORE COFFEE FESTIVAL WHERE: Marina Bay Cruise Centre, 61, Marina Coastal Drive WHEN: Aug 3 (for trade and media only, register at www.sgcoffeefestival.com); two sessions daily from Aug 4 to Aug 6, 10am to 3.30pm and 4.30 to 10pm ADMISSION: $22, $18 (DBS and POSB card holders, ST subscribers) INFO: Go to www.sgcoffeefestival.com or e-mail sgcoffeefest@sph.com.s

During this 30-minute workshop, create your own special candy by placing organic and natural edible flowers and dried fruits on to a specially handmade candy. It costs $15 per person to take part.

2.30pm: Healthy Snack Making by BoxGreen (The Social Ground by DBS)

Learn to make nutritionist-approved, no-bake snacks from home-grown snack-box delivery service BoxGreen at this free workshop.

SUNDOWN SESSION

5pm: Home roasting demonstration (The Lab)

Mr Asher Yaron of Foreword x Really Really Fresh Coffee will show you a simple home-roasting demonstration so you can enjoy fresh java at home.

6pm: Singapore AeroPress Championships (Sunset Wharf)

Expect a lively crowd at this annual competition, where 36 participants will take part in nine rounds of heats, followed by three semi-final sessions and a final. The person who produces the best-tasting coffee using an AeroPress, a special coffee-making device that functions as a plunger, wins a trip to Seoul to compete in the World AeroPress Championships in November.

6.30pm: Blazing a Path: Entrepreneurs in the F&B Industry (ST Lounge)

Food and beverage (F&B) industry insiders Keith Loh of Guerilla Seeds, Richard Koh of 1degreeC and Enoch Teo of Garcons will share their stories of how they got started in the sector, and give tips to aspiring F&B entrepreneurs. The talk is hosted by ST Food correspondent Rebecca Lynne Tan.

8.45pm: Fireworks

Head to the Sunset Wharf to catch a five-minute fireworks display against the backdrop of the Singapore skyline. It is presented by Mapletree Investments.

Saturday, Aug 5

BRUNCH SESSION

10.30am: Hatha Yoga (Level 2 Mezzanine)

Start your day right with an hour-long yoga session presented by Pure Yoga and SPH Magazines. The session is free.

Noon: Posh Nosh by Hsueh: A Coffee Festival Omakase Experience (ST Lounge)

Dine with ST Life editor and veteran food critic Tan Hsueh Yun in an eight-course meal. She curated the menu, which features a sampling of what is being offered by the 70 food and beverage vendors taking part in the festival. Each session is priced at $88 a person, and diners can choose from two menus. Spaces are limited to 20 people.

Noon: Live Graffiti (Zone Cappuccino)

Catch ST's award-winning artists - Miel, Chee Chew and Cel Gulapa - and other artists from The Straits Times Art desk doing live art performances. Festival goers are welcome to pick up a marker and join in.

Noon-3.30pm, 4.30-6.30pm: Barter Market (The Market)

Barter Market is where goods and services are exchanged for anything but cash. So sing a song in exchange for a poem, or trade old comics for a haircut. More than 26 vendors - including a barber, illustrators and poets - have signed up.

SUNDOWN SESSION

5pm: #nofilter coffee shots (ST Lounge)

Award-winning ST photojournalists will share their tips for taking perfect #coffeeporn photos that will garner you plenty of likes.

5pm: Posh Nosh by Hsueh: A Coffee Festival Omakase Experience (ST Lounge)

6pm onwards: Live music performances and BBQ (Sunset Wharf)

Head to the Sunset Wharf to chill out with home-grown musicians and lots of barbecued goodies. Singer-songwriters Inch Chua, Tim De Cotta and indie rock group Stopgap will perform on Aug 5, while singer-songwriters Ffion, Jawn Chan and Lewis Loh will perform on Aug 6. Dine on bone-in beef short ribs from Symmetry, Angus steak and fries from Garcons and chilli crab pasta from Hyde & Co. under tents.

8.45pm: Fireworks (Sunset Wharf)

Sunday, Aug 6

BRUNCH SESSION

10.30am: Vinyasa yoga (Level 2 Mezzanine)

Pure Yoga will conduct an hour-long Vinyasa yoga session. Suitable for students with some yoga experience. It is free of charge.

10.30am: Coffee degustation session: The Pourover Bar x Foxhole Cafe (The Workshop)

Conducted by cafe The Pourover Bar, coffee connoisseurs will get to try eight Ninety Plus Coffee Beans, comprising at least five Gesha varieties. These rare beans are prized for their multi-faceted flavours and complexities. It costs $50 per person.

1-2pm: SWF Pop#20 @ Coffee Fest (Zone Cappuccino)

Two teams, comprising a writer and an artist, compete to produce an illustration based on a writer's words. Audiences can contribute coffee-related words to a prose piece or poem by Felix Cheong and Jennifer Anne Champion, and watch how illustrators Dan Wong from A Good Citizen and James Tan turn their words into works of art. Presented by Singapore Writers Festival.

SUNDOWN SESSION

5pm: Leather craft workshop (The Workshop)

Learn to make your own cable organiser and customised cardholder at this 75-minute workshop by The General Company. It costs $45 per person.

6.30-8.30pm: Artistic recycling project (The Workshop)

Drop by Level 2 and watch poets Daryl Lim and Stephanie Chan turn takeaway coffee cups into artistic pieces with doodles and coffee verses that you can take home.

6pm onwards: Live music performances and BBQ (Sunset Wharf)

6.30pm: T-shirt and tote bag design workshop (The Workshop)

Designer Kenny Lee will show you how to turn sketches into actual designs for T-shirts and tote bags using programmes like Illustrator. This workshop, presented by Seed Coffee, is free.