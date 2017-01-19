Cook chicken chimichurri as served to Pope Francis

Chef Jessie Sincioco's Chicken Chimichurri, which was served to Pope Francis during his visit to the Philippines in 2015.
Chef Jessie Sincioco standing next to a display in her restaurant showing memorabilia of Pope Francis' visit to the Philippines in 2015.
(THE PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - When Pope Francis visited the Philippines in 2015, chef Jessie Sincioco was chosen to serve the head of the Catholic Church during his stay at the Apostolic Nuncio's residence in Manila.

Among the dishes that was served to the Pope was chef Jessie's Chicken Chimichurri, which she served one evening, recalling how she tucked extra portions underneath for the pontiff.

Here's how to make chef Jessie's Chicken Chimichurri:

  • Ingredients

  • For chicken

    6 pcs free-range chicken breast
    1 pc  lemon
    Salt and pepper
    Olive oil for grilling

  • For chimichurri sauce

    12g flat parsley, chopped
    12g oregano, chopped
    40g white leeks, chopped
    10g garlic, chopped
    2 pcs chili, chopped
    2 tbsp lemon juice
    4 tbsp sherry vinegar
    8 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
    Salt and pepper

  • For roast potatoes

    3 pcs medium-size potatoes
    1 sprig fresh rosemary
    1 sprig fresh thyme
    1 sprig tarragon
    1 sprig basil
    1 sprig parsley
    Salt and pepper
    Olive oil

  • For bouquet of greens

    Heart of romaine
    Red and green lollo rosso lettuce
    Curly endive
    Arugula
    Chives for tying the bouquet
    Or your choice of greens

To prepare the chicken:

Clean chicken and pat dry.

Grate rind of 1 lemon and rub this on the chicken. Season with salt and pepper.

Grill chicken breast to half-cooked doneness and rest.

Prepare the sauce by mixing all the ingredients in a bowl chronologically. Set aside.

Grill chicken until completely cooked.

Smear chimichurri sauce on the grilled chicken just before serving.

Serve with roast potatoes and a bouquet of greens.

To prepare roast potatoes:

Cut each potato equally into 6 wedges. Clean, trim and chop all the fresh herbs.

In a bowl, mix the potatoes and fresh herbs. Season with salt and pepper.

Drizzle with olive oil.

Transfer onto a baking tray and roast for about 20 minutes.

To prepare the bouquet of greens:

Arrange all the greens to resemble a bouquet and tie together with a strand of blanched chives.

