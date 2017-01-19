Cook chicken chimichurri as served to Pope Francis

(THE PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - When Pope Francis visited the Philippines in 2015, chef Jessie Sincioco was chosen to serve the head of the Catholic Church during his stay at the Apostolic Nuncio's residence in Manila.

Among the dishes that was served to the Pope was chef Jessie's Chicken Chimichurri, which she served one evening, recalling how she tucked extra portions underneath for the pontiff.

Here's how to make chef Jessie's Chicken Chimichurri:

Ingredients

For chicken 6 pcs free-range chicken breast

1 pc lemon

Salt and pepper

Olive oil for grilling

For chimichurri sauce 12g flat parsley, chopped

12g oregano, chopped

40g white leeks, chopped

10g garlic, chopped

2 pcs chili, chopped

2 tbsp lemon juice

4 tbsp sherry vinegar

8 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

For roast potatoes 3 pcs medium-size potatoes

1 sprig fresh rosemary

1 sprig fresh thyme

1 sprig tarragon

1 sprig basil

1 sprig parsley

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

For bouquet of greens Heart of romaine

Red and green lollo rosso lettuce

Curly endive

Arugula

Chives for tying the bouquet

Or your choice of greens

To prepare the chicken:

Clean chicken and pat dry.

Grate rind of 1 lemon and rub this on the chicken. Season with salt and pepper.

Grill chicken breast to half-cooked doneness and rest.

Prepare the sauce by mixing all the ingredients in a bowl chronologically. Set aside.

Grill chicken until completely cooked.

Smear chimichurri sauce on the grilled chicken just before serving.

Serve with roast potatoes and a bouquet of greens.

To prepare roast potatoes:

Cut each potato equally into 6 wedges. Clean, trim and chop all the fresh herbs.

In a bowl, mix the potatoes and fresh herbs. Season with salt and pepper.

Drizzle with olive oil.

Transfer onto a baking tray and roast for about 20 minutes.

To prepare the bouquet of greens:

Arrange all the greens to resemble a bouquet and tie together with a strand of blanched chives.