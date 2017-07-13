Coffee catches up in city of teahouses

Open since 2014, this hole in the wall near the city's shopping district is one of the pioneers in Taipei that started bottling its own cold brews. It also claims to have one of the best cold brews in town.

Owner Marco Son, 31, tells me he got his inspiration from the coffee bars in London and New York, where he studied. After working as a lawyer for two to three years, he came back to Taipei to start his own coffee bar. Since then, he has collaborated with prominent fashion and hotel brands such as Chanel, Tiffany, Club Monaco and W Hotel. His series of cold brews was also featured in GQ magazine.

From his workshop in New Taipei, Mr Son roasts beans imported from Panama, Brazil and Ethiopia. The choice of cold brews changes every two to three weeks, depending on how fast he and his team experiment with "what blends work best".

My favourites include the Summer Coco, a crisp blend of Guatemalan and Brazilian beans. For a pricier, but yummier and smoother finish, you can opt for the limited-edition Geisha Cold Brew, made from Kotowa Estate Geisha coffee from Panama. You can also go for the usual espressos, lattes and cold or hot drip coffees.