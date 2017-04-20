Coca-Cola to launch new Coke Zero Sugar

SINGAPORE - Coca-Cola is launching a new sugar-free version of its signature soft drink which it promises will taste like the original.

"The new recipe tastes even more like the original Coca-Cola, but without sugar," the soft drink company said in a press statement on Thursday (April 20).

Called Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, it will replace Coca-Cola Zero, which was launched in 2008.

This latest product is likely a bid for the dollars of consumers who have become more health conscious.

Singapore Ministry of Health declared a "war" on diabetes last year.

There are some 400,000 diabetic Singaporeans today, and it is estimated that one out of every three Singaporeans will likely develop the disease in their lifetime.

"We know that many people love the taste of the original Coca-Cola. We also know that some of them want to reduce their sugar intake but have been reluctant to try a no-sugar option because they don't think they taste as good as the original," said Ms Tish Condeno, marketing director of Coca-Cola Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei.

Fast food chains, soft drinks and processed foods have all launched healthier options as more and more research link sugar and processed foods to chronic diseases.

Many soft drinks, including 7-Up, Root Beer and Pepsi, have low or no sugar variants. McDonald's has also started offering healthier meals on their menus.

Coca-Cola will also be changing all its cans for the classic coke, the new Zero Sugar and Coca-Cola Light to red.

Coke Zero currently has a black can and Coke Light a silver can.

The new packaging and the new flavour will be in stores next month (May).