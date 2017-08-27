Ciders get makeover

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

NEW-AGE CIDERS

Cider makers in the United States are breathing new life into an age-old drink by blending the fermented apple beverage with other types of fruit, such as elderberry, pineapple and pumpkin.

Perry, the traditional name for pear cider, is also receiving similar treatment. Ciders made from fruit other than apple and pear, such as quince, are also hitting shelves.

KITCHEN QUERIES ANSWERED

Here are The Washington Post's tips on the best way to store leftover egg whites, the key to lump-free crepe batter as well as answers to other kitchen-related questions.

RECIPES TO TRY

Scones are best enjoyed straight out of the oven. Learn to make The Star's raisin scones, savoury cheese and spring onion ones; and a fruit and nut version with cinnamon and oatmeal topping.

For a taste of Argentina at home, follow The New York Times' recipe for provoleta - a grilled piece of cheese with oregano and crushed red pepper that is crisp and brown at the edges. Serve it with chimichurri and slices of toasted baguette.

