Christmas gifts for readers from ST Food

Four readers of The Straits Times were each presented Christmas gifts from the paper's new food website, straitstimesfood.com, yesterday.

The gifts included a one-night stay at the Mandarin Oriental Singapore; a buffet for 20 people from home-grown catering company Purple Sage; a one-night stay at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore; and a buffet for six at Hua Ting Steamboat restaurant.

The readers had each won contests which they had entered via SMS from Dec 12 to 19.

Winning the contest for the steamboat buffet was junior college student Quek Pei Jun, who counts hotpot meals as one of her favourites.

The 18-year-old said she found out about the contest on The Straits Times and The Straits Times Food Facebook pages.

She says: "I really like steamboat, especially with seafood. My family and I usually enjoy steamboat at home and it is also something that we eat for reunion dinner."

She plans to share the meal with her parents, two older siblings and her maternal grandmother. Her father is a taxi driver and her mother is a housewife.

The new food website, known as ST Food, features all things food- related, from reviews of restaurants, cafes and hawker stalls to the hottest food trends in Singapore.

There are also recipes, videos and stories from international publications as well as ST's sister publications, The Business Times and The New Paper.

ST Food has been celebrating its launch with a series of giveaways and prizes that kicked off last month, which included five days of edible treats.

Yesterday's prizes are part of the second round of contests organised by ST Food and its partners.

More contests and giveaways are slated for next year over the Chinese New Year period. Stay tuned.

