Chefs join hands to whip up good food

Taste the cuisine of Australia's award-winning chef-restaurateur Scott Pickett at a four-hands meal at Stellar at 1-Altitude later this month.

Melbourne-based Pickett, who is behind fine-dining restaurant Estelle by Scott Pickett with a two-hat rating in The Age Good Food Guide, the more casual Estelle Bistro, as well as modern Australian restaurant Saint Crispin, will be teaming up with Stellar's executive chef Christopher Millar for a five-day event from April 23 to 27.

The meals are part of Citibank Singapore's new year-long dining programme 4 Hands Kitchen, which will end next February.

The programme started last month and features a five-day collaborative menu between a chef of a well-known overseas restaurant that has either been awarded a Michelin star or a hat, as in the case of Australia, and the participating restaurant's resident chef.

Chefs Pickett and Millar are collaborating for the first time. They started working on their menu in early March.

The menu will showcase produce from Australia including Tajima wagyu from Tiana Park in the Riverina region of New South Wales and Olsson's Sea Salt, which sources from the Great Australian Bight and the Great Barrier Reef.

Chef Millar, 50, who is also from Australia, says: "We want to ensure that diners get to experience a collaborative menu that celebrates some of the finest ingredients that Australia has to offer."

Diners can expect dishes such as steamed sea urchin custard with jamon Iberico, and Sturia caviar; Tajima wagyu with burnt carrot and fermented black truffle.

Meals are priced at $90++ for a four-course lunch and $165++ for a six-course dinner.

Of the new dining programme, Mr Vikas Kumar, Citibank Singapore's head of cards and personal loans, says: "With the launch of 4 Hands Kitchen, we are focused on curating a more enhanced and personalised premium dining experience, to better cater to the discerning tastes of our customers."

The programme is jointly organised by Sphere Exhibits, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings; and food and beverage consultancy Poulose Associates.

Other restaurants in the line-up for the coming months include modern Australian restaurant Blackwattle in Amoy Street in May with guest chef Mitch Orr, owner of Sydney's one-hat restaurant Acme; and Michelin-starred Alma at Goodwood Park Hotel in June with guest chef Dan Bark of Bangkok restaurant Upstairs at Mikkeller.

Diners can expect prices for the 4 Hands Kitchen meals to start from $69++ a person for a four-course lunch.

• Follow Rebecca Lynne Tan on Twitter @STrebeccatan

• For more information, go to 4handskitchen.com.sg. Citibank card members receive 20 per cent off the 4 Hands Kitchen menus.