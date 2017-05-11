Singapore chef Janice Wong's new shop in Macau's MGM Cotai resort has 7.3m-tall chocolate fountain

SINGAPORE - Home-grown pastry chef Janice Wong will open a pastry shop, Janice Wong MGM, in the new MGM Cotai resort in Macau in the fourth quarter of this year.

The 2,800 sq ft space, which will seat 70, features one of the world's largest chocolate fountains - a 7.3m-tall sculpture that spouts streams of dark, milk and white chocolate.

The shop, which is located in the lobby level of the 1,400-room integrated resort, will also have live chocolate, crepe and dessert stations. There will also be an extensive range of chef Wong's confections, including cakes, eclairs, chocolates, waffles, mochi and plated desserts.

She is known for incorporating Singapore flavours into sweets, such as gula melaka pandan and laksa leaf lemongrass chocolates and chocolate bak kwa (barbecued pork jerky) cookies.

On expanding to Macau, the 34-year-old says: "This new pastry concept is the epitome of the pastry dream, where one can smell, taste and feel all things sweet. It is the modern day sweets wonderland marrying pastry and art together."

Besides Janice Wong MGM, other restaurants that will open in MGM Cotai include Aji, a Nikkei (the hybrid Peruvian-Japanese cuisine) restaurant by Japanese-Peruvian chef Mitsuharu Tsumura; Grill 58 Degree, a meat-centric restaurant by French-Argentine chef Mauro Colagreco; and Coast, a Western restaurant by American chef Graham Elliot. MGM Cotai will open in the second half of this year.

Janice Wong MGM marks her third overseas venture. Last year, she opened Cobo House by 2am:dessertbar, a casual fine-dining restaurant in Hong Kong in March, and Janice Wong Dessert Bar in Tokyo in April.

The chef-owner of the popular 2am: dessertbar in Holland Village also started her eponymous flagship restaurant at the National Museum Singapore in August last year.