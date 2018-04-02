Chef Amy Beh shares three recipes for curry puffs

(THE STAR) - Here are three variations of the perennial Malaysian favourite that always makes great tea-time snacks.

SPIRAL SARDINE CURRY PUFFS

Filling

1 small can sardines in tomato sauce, well drained

1 sprig curry leaves, sliced thinly

25g onion, diced

2 tbsp meat curry powder

150g potatoes, diced and steamed till soft

50g California raisins

3 hard-boiled eggs, cut each egg into 8 slices

Seasoning

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp sugar

1 tsp chicken stock powder

1 tbsp lime juice

Water dough

225g all-purpose flour

2 tbsp castor sugar

1 tbsp shortening

160ml water

1 tbsp lime juice

Oil dough

140g all-purpose flour

½ tsp salt

100g margarine

Drain sardines from the sauce. Mash with a fork. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a saucepan. Saute curry leaves till fragrant. Add onion and curry powder. Fry briefly then add potatoes, sardines and seasoning. Add raisins and toss until well combined. Dish out and leave aside to cool completely.

To prepare water dough: Sift flour into a bowl. Stir in sugar and add shortening. Combine water and lime juice and add to the bowl. Knead into a soft dough. Cover dough with a clean tea towel and leave to rest for 30 minutes.

To prepare oil dough: Sift flour into a clean bowl. Stir in salt then add margarine. Knead into a dough. Rest for 10 minutes.

Divide each dough into 3 portions. Wrap a portion of oil dough inside a portion of water dough. Roll out into a rectangle. Roll up swiss roll style then flatten and roll swiss roll style again (repeat these steps two more times). Slice each portion into 7 equal discs.

Flatten out each small disc into a thin circle (you will see spirals once you roll out the dough). Spoon a small portion of filling into the centre of each pastry circle and add 1 slice of hard-boiled egg. Fold the pastry over into a half moon. Secure the filling by pinching the edges together. Repeat until all the pastry and filling is used.

Heat enough oil in a wok over medium heat. Deep-fry the puffs till golden brown. Drain on crushed paper towels.

Serve immediately.

TUNA PUFFS

Filling

1 sprig curry leaves

40 g potatoes, steamed till soft and diced

25 g onion, thinly shredded

1 can tuna flakes, well drained

1 tbsp finely chopped red chilli

1 tsp cornflour or just enough

Seasoning

½ tsp chicken stock powder

2 tbsp chili sauce

Water dough

200g all-purpose flour

40g margarine

25g shortening

1 tbsp castor sugar

50ml water

1 tbsp lime juice

Oil dough

170g all-purpose flour

100g margarine

½ tsp salt

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a wok. Fry curry leaves, potatoes and onion till fragrant. Add tuna and stir in seasoning to mix. Fry until mixture is dry. Add red chilli and sprinkle in cornflour to bind the mixture well. Dish out and put aside to cool.

To prepare water dough: Sift flour into a mixing bowl. Add in the rest of the ingredients and knead into a smooth dough. Cover dough with a damp tea towel and leave aside to rest for 25 minutes.

To prepare oil dough: Combine all ingredients together and mix into a soft dough. Divide the dough into equal portions.

Divide water dough into the same number of portions as the oil dough. Roll out each portion into a large round piece and place a portion of oil dough in the centre. Wrap water dough completely around the oil dough. Roll out into an oval then into a swiss roll. Do this again one more time. Next, roll out into a rectangle and cut each portion into 2 equal circles with a fluted cutter.

Spoon 1 tablespoon filling into the centre of a pastry round. Top with the other pastry round. Dip a fork in flour and press down the edges to secure. Repeat until all ingredients are used up.

Heat oil in a wok and deep fry the puffs over medium heat until golden brown and crispy. Drain the puffs well and serve immediately.

SPICY PUMPKIN PUFFS

Filling

100g sweet potatoes, cubed

60g potato, cubed

150g pumpkin, cubed

2 tbsp oil

½ tsp cumin seeds

25g onion, thinly sliced

2 tbsp chili powder

Seasoning

1 tsp chicken stock powder

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp salt + sugar to taste

Pastry skin

250g low-protein flour

¼ tsp salt

60g margarine

1 tbsp beaten egg

70ml water or enough to bind

Steam sweet potato and potato for 10 minutes. Add pumpkin and continue to steam for 10 minutes. Dish out the steamed ingredients and put aside.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a nonstick saucepan. Add cumin seeds and fry till fragrant. Add onion and stir in chilli powder. Fry till fragrant. Add the steamed vegetables, then the seasoning. Stir-fry till mixture is dry and well mixed. Dish out and set aside.

Sift flour into a mixing bowl. Stir in salt and rub in margarine until it forms a sandy mixture. Add egg and water; knead into a dough. Cover with a damp tea towel and leave to rest for 15 minutes.

Divide dough into equal portions. Flatten each portion into a round. Spoon in enough filling. Fold into a half moon. Pinch the edges to seal the filling.

Deep-fry the puffs in medium hot oil till golden brown.