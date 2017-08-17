Cheetos-themed restaurant opens for three days in NYC

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Chester Cheetah goes classy for three days as a Cheetos-themed restaurant, The Spotted Cheetah, came to life in New York on Tuesday (Aug 15).

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell was tapped to create her 11-item menu, including dessert.

Her favourites?

"I mean, Cheetos meatballs, hello. I mean clearly, I had to do, I had to do, a grilled cheese and tomato soup," she said. "But I mean, Cheetos make everyone happy."

Mr Ryan Matiyow, senior director of marketing at Doritos & Cheetos brands, said the pop-up was fully booked in less than six hours for all of its three days.

Fans will be able to chow down on items such as Cheetos Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup, Purrfectly Fried Green Tomatoes, Flamin' Hot and White Cheddar Mac N' Cheetos, Spicy Cheetos Nachos and desserts like Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake, Cheetos Sweetos Sweet and Salty Cookies and White Cheddar Cheetos and Cheetos Sweetos Apple Crepes.

The Spotted Cheetah will be open through Thursday (Aug 17).