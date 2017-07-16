Charming chiffon cake

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website ST Food - straitstimesfood.com.

3D CHIFFON CAKES

Watch Singapore home baker Susanne Ng demonstrate how she creates a bear-shaped chiffon cake from scratch in a video.

She has made more than 300 chiffon cakes in various shapes and sizes, from animals to gigantic hamburgers and castles.

Her innovative bakes went viral online recently after New York- based lifestyle portal Mashable wrote about her unusual chiffon cakes on June 29.

Watch Ms Ng create her chiffon cakes: http://str.sg/4abL

JUMBO OPENS IN BEIJING

Singapore chilli crab is now available in Beijing with the opening of a Jumbo Seafood outlet there. The new 6,500 sq ft restaurant, located in the Chinese capital city's high-end SKP mall, is the fourth Jumbo Seafood outlet to open in China.

It is opened in partnership with Chinese retailer Beijing Hualian Group, which operates the mall. Apart from Beijing, the group has three restaurants in Shanghai.

Read more about Jumbo Group's expansion: http://str.sg/4Rh9

RECIPES TO TRY

This week, make a cafe-worthy coffee yogurt parfait with coffee konnyaku jelly by The New Paper's Hedy Khoo.

Watch a video recipe for a Triple Coffee Power Parfait: http://str.sg/4Rhc

