Celebrate the season with a Szechuan spiced turkey and Asian-inspired fruitcake from ST Food's festive shop

Spice up your festive celebrations with gourmet packages complete with highly rated wines.

One Farrer Hotel and Spa has specially created new festive offerings for readers of The Straits Times, in a collaboration with ST Food. Festive packages of Szechuan Spices Salt Encrusted Turkey and Brandy Infused Fruit Cake with selected wines are now available for pre-order on the ST Wine online site.

The turkey meat is well-marinated with garlic, spring onion, coriander, black vinegar, the distinctively aromatic Szechuan pepper powder, Szechuan pepper oil and chilli. Cooked to juicy tenderness, this turkey is set to be a show-stopping addition to your festive spread.

What is a festive feast without dessert? Serve the Brandy Infused Fruit Cake to continue the Asian theme of the celebrations. Lychees, dried longan, red date and orange peel pack in flavoursome sweetness, along with the use of gula melaka. Extra texture comes from almond strips, cranberries and apple. Candied ginger adds a little heat to the mix.

The festive package of the Szechuan Spices Salt Encrusted Turkey, Brandy Infused Fruit Cake and two bottles of wines - one red and one white - is priced at $318. The featured wines are the Frankland Estate Chardonnay 2014, rated JH90 by wine critic James Halliday, and the Mount Pleasant Hunter Valley Philip Shiraz 2015 rated JH93.

The festive packages are now available for pre-order on the ST Wine online site. There are six self-collection dates to choose from.

For self-collection of orders on Dec 15, 16 and 17, the closing date for pre-orders is Dec 11.

For self-collection of orders on Dec 22, 23 and 24, the closing date for pre-orders is Dec 18.

Self-collection hours are from 10am to 8pm.

For inquiries, e-mail STwine@sph.com.sg or call 6319 5076 (office hours).