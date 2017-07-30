Celebrate National Day the Singaporean way — with a meal

Over 200 outlets will each highlight a locally-inspired dish for the festival. Among the restaurants are Hua Ting Restaurant (black pepper crab), Equilibrium (sambal chicken pizza) and Katong Kitchen (durian desserts).

Nothing like a stroll around Singapore's first Unesco World Heritage Site on National Day to appreciate what our country has to offer.

And when it's time to eat, pop into Bee's Knees (50, Cluny Park Road, Tel: 9831-1106) to try the locally-inspired creations, like the Hae Bee Hiam Tiger Prawns Linguine ($18).

And if you turn up at the restaurant in red and white on Aug 9, you will get a free scoop of ice cream, limited to one redemption per diner.

Start the National Day festivities with a bang and a lot of caffeine.

The Singapore Coffee Festival returns on Aug 4 at Marina Bay Cruise Centre. More than 50 exhibitors will be there, including Bettr Barista, Jewel Coffee, Chye Seng Huat Hardware, Symmetry and Hook Coffee. Get your tickets ($22) at sgcoffeefestival.com.sg.



Latte art by Bettr Barista, one of the exhibitors at the Singapore Coffee Festival. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES



Spend National Day with a view of Sentosa at Spuds & Apron



Chilli Crab In A Tux. PHOTO: ONE FABER GROUP



For $52, you can get a set meal for two, with a serving of Chilli Crab In A Tux, two main courses (either Lobster Laksa or Lobster Hokkien Mee) and a Cempedak Bread & Butter Pudding.

Vegan Singaporeans can celebrate National Day with their own burger.



Chilli Krab Burger. PHOTO: VEGANBURG



VeganBurg (44 Jalan Eunos, Tel: 6844-6868) is offering the Chilli Krab Burger ($10.90) from Aug 4 to Sept 30. The plant-based burger has a mashed German potato-based patty, romaine lettuce and authentic homemade chilli crab sauce.

Order it as a meal for $15.80 and it'll come with curry fries and ginger lemonade.