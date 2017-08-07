Candlenut's Malcolm Lee to tie up with famed pastry chef Dominique Ansel at Singapore: Inside Out show

SINGAPORE - Home-grown chefs will team up with renowned Japan-based chefs at the upcoming Singapore: Inside Out, a cross-disciplinary showcase of local arts, food, and fashion.

The event will be held from Aug 25 to 27 in Tokyo, Japan.

Organised by the Singapore Tourism Board, Singapore: Inside Out will also travel to Sydney from Nov 3 to 5.

This is the second edition of the showcase. It was last held in 2015, when it toured Beijing, London and New York.

Among the highlights of the Tokyo leg is a first-time collaboration between chef Malcolm Lee of one-Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant Candlenut and renowned French pastry chef Dominique Ansel, who has outlets of his eponymous bakery in New York, Tokyo and London.

Chef Ansel, who is famed for creating cronuts - a croissant and doughnut hybrid - was named the World's Best Pastry Chef at this year's The World's 50 Best Restaurants awards.

The duo will come up with a delectable range of desserts inspired by Singapore dishes including chilli crab.

Another Singapore chef, Jason Tan of one-Michelin-starred gastro-botanica restaurant Corner House, will tie up with chef Hiroyuki Sakai, of Japanese television show Iron Chef and French restaurant La Rochelle, and his executive chef Takashi Kawashima to create an exclusive menu.

Home-grown dessert maestro Janice Wong will whip up a four-hands dinner with chef Hiroyasu Kawate from one-Michelin-starred French restaurant Florilege.

Chef Keisuke Takeda of the popular Ramen Keisuke chain in Singapore will debut his bak kut teh ramen, which is inspired by the pork rib soup.

Wee Nam Kee chicken rice restaurant will pair with Japanese restaurant Tendon Tenya to present innovative rice bowls, while another chicken rice restaurant Chatterbox will team up with the Ippudo ramen chain for a ramen-and-rice set that comprises spicy laksa ramen and chicken rice.

Besides food, visitors can also look forward to collaborations between 13 Singaporean and Japanese creatives from disciplines such as design, music, fashion and visual arts. They include local sound artist Zul Mahmod working with Japanese flower artist, plantica.

The Tokyo event, which is led by Ms Clara Yee, creative director of In The Wild studio, will also feature a retail showcase tie-up with Japanese department store Parco. It will include designer products such as fashion accessories, home furnishings and souvenirs.