Cafes galore in the City of Angels

Have your coffee with a bird’s eye view of the warren of shops in Siam Square. This cafe, established by an independent roaster and tucked behind displays of designer accessories, puts some dramatic flair in its offerings.



Fancy a Brulee Latte, with a crown of burnt-sugar milk foam? Or Death By Coffee, which promises “super intense” flavours with its “secret milk shake recipe”?

Food choices are varied, ranging from quinoa and barley salad to heartier choices such as crispy pork curry pasta. The curry pasta lives up to its description, with generous chunks of pork deep-fried to crunchy perfection.