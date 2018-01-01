Book a table for two-star Nordic fare from Aquavit’s Emma Bengtsson

Get a taste of two Michelin-starred new Nordic cuisine alongside modern classic German finesse at Art at Curate Series 9, from Jan 12 to 18 at CURATE, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

One of New York City’s most decorated female culinary talents, Executive Chef Emma Bengtsson from critically acclaimed Restaurant Aquavit, is back to excite your palate with her gastronomic creations. She was previously here for RWS’ The Great Food Festival last September.

The 36-year-old Swede will be collaborating with German Benjamin Halat, CURATE’s resident Chef de Cuisine, on “four hands” lunch and dinner menus. Each has a wine pairing option: French and German vintages handpicked by Robert Parker Jr. himself and renowned German reviewer Stephan Reinhardt.

Star-studded career

Chef Bengtsson grew up in Falkenberg, a tiny fishing town on the west coast of Sweden, where she discovered her passion for culinary art. From the time she was five years old, she would spend most days helping her grandmother turn out delicious rhubarb pies and chocolate cakes.

She has trained at Stockholm’s Hotel and Restaurant School, two Michelin-starred Edsbacka Krog, Restaurant Prinsen and the award-winning Operakällaren in Stockholm’s Opera House.

She got her big break when she was offered the position of pastry chef at Aquavit in 2010, by its former executive chef Marcus Jernmark. She moved to the United States and soon became known for her creative interpretations of classic Scandinavian desserts and establishing a new bread programme.

Aquavit received one star in the Michelin Guide New York City in 2013 and 2014.

When Chef Jernmark made his exit, Aquavit owner Håkan Swahn asked Chef Bengtsson to fill his shoes. She agreed to take the lead and clinched a second Michelin star for the 30-year-old restaurant the following year.

Today, she is one of two female chefs in the US to run a two-star kitchen — and the first Swedish female chef to hold this position.

A symphony of flavours

Setting the menu in motion is Chef Bengtsson’s style, which is reflective of the Scandinavian region’s penchant for local products, progressive techniques and continuing traditions.



Chef Bengtsson’s Mangalitsa Pork Collar with Celeriac and Apple. PHOTO: SIGNE BIRCK



The four-course Art at Curate lunch menu ($88++ and $138++ with wine pairing) will feature her Gravlax & Sea Urchin (wine pairing: Max Ferd. Richter’s Graacher Domprobst Riesling Kabinett 2015) and Mangalitsa Pork Collar with Celeriac and Apple (wine pairing: Château Malescot Saint-Exupery Margaux 2012). Completing the menu will be Chef Halat’s signature Soufflated Farm Egg with Truffle “Caviar” and Potato Cream, and Pear Helene with Vanilla and Chocolate for dessert.



Chef Halat’s signature Soufflated Farm Egg with Truffle “Caviar” and Potato Cream. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



For the eight-course dinner ($155++ and $275++ with wine pairing), her Mangalitsa Pork Collar will make a comeback. Not to be missed is her Foie Gras Ice Cream with Blackberries and Birch Syrup (wine pairing: Valentin Zusslin’s Gewurztraminer Bollenberg 2014). Her Char with Dill and Cucumber, and Peach Pecan are must-tries too.



Chef Bengtsson’s Foie Gras Ice Cream with Blackberries and Birch Syrup is a must-try. PHOTO: SIGNE BIRCK



Chef Halat will reprise his Soufflated Farm Egg and Pear Helene, besides offering his Aged Duck Breast with Red Cabbage and Brioche Dumpling (wine pairing: Domaine de Bila Haut’s Lesquerde l’Esquerda 2014), and the unique Vacherin Mont D’or cheese (made with rich, unpasteurised cow’s milk) served with his take on Bratkartoffeln (German pan-fried potatoes) and Mâche Salad (a type of lettuce).



Gravlax & Sea Urchin by Chef Bengtsson. PHOTO: SIGNE BIRCK





Aged Duck Breast with Red Cabbage and Brioche Dumpling by Chef Halat. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



Menus are subject to change.

Partake in the ninth instalment of Art at Curate with Chef Bengtsson and Chef Halat. Seats are limited and reservations are a must.

