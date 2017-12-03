Blooming time for Blue Lotus

11 Mr Ricky Ng, 45, managing director of Blue Lotus Concepts International

It has been a whirlwind year for savvy restaurateur Ng as he went on an expansion spree of his 41/2-year-old Blue Lotus brand.

He opened Blue Lotus Chinese Noodle Bar at Savourworld at Science Park in May; Blue Lotus Chinese Grill House at Tanjong Pagar Centre in July; and Blue Lotus Mediterranean Kitchen + Bar in Alexandra Road - the only non-Chinese restaurant in the group - in October.

And come Dec 12, the second outlet of Chinese Grill House opens in one of the stand-alone units at the Stevens Road site where the Mercure Singapore on Stevens and Novotel Singapore on Stevens hotels are located.

For the rapid growth of his restaurant chain, the Hong Kong-born Mr Ng, who was with the TungLok Group for 15 years, debuts on the Life Power List at No. 11.

His flagship Blue Lotus Chinese Eating House, which opened in 2013, is located at Quayside Isle on Sentosa and its catering arm currently operates from the same premises.

Next year, Mr Ng hopes to expand the catering business outside of Quayside Isle with a production kitchen and also has plans for a kiosk concept in malls; a French-Chinese fine-dining restaurant; and a Hong Kong-style char chan tang (teashop in Cantonese).

He is also in talks to take the Blue Lotus brand overseas to countries such as China, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Mr Ng, who is married with a son, says: "It has been a fruitful and exciting year and we have maxed out our resources.

"We will keep thinking of crazy ideas for the brand because if you never try, you'll never know.

"There have been so many people opening and closing in the food and beverage scene, but I think owners are getting more serious and not opening for the sake of opening.

"They are even getting their hands dirty and waiting tables."

