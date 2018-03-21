New York-based Black Tap's burgers to hit Singapore

It is all about burgers, beer and over-the-top milkshakes at New York-based restaurant Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, slated to open its first outpost in Asia at Marina Bay Sands by the third quarter of this year.

Black Tap was founded in 2015 and has three locations in New York City. Another outlet in Las Vegas, at The Venetian, opened in December last year. It also has two restaurants in Dubai, one in Geneva, Switzerland, and an upcoming branch opening at California's Disneyland Resort later this year.

Black Tap is helmed by chef Joe Isidori, who earned a Michelin star while serving as executive chef of fine-dining restaurant DJT; and Chris Barish, a restaurateur and nightclub developer behind nightclubs and restaurants in the United States, including Light, Martini Park, Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill, and Gordon Ramsay Steak.

The menu in Singapore will feature Black Tap's iconic craft burgers, including the All-American Burger and the award-winning Greg Norman Burger. The Greg Norman Burger, named after the famous golfer, features wagyu beef topped with housemade buttermilk-dill dressing, blue cheese and arugula served on a soft potato bun. It is a three-time winner of the coveted People's Choice Award at the New York City Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash.

Healthier options include a vegetarian Falafel Burger and a vegan burger with gluten-free buns. Signature chicken items include the Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Korean BBQ Wings.

Instagram-worthy delights come from the chain's trademarked CrazyShake milkshakes. They include Cotton Candy, Sweet N'Salty, and Cookie Shake, along with classic flavours such as chocolate, vanilla and black cherry.

Chef Isidori says: "We already have a huge fan base in Asia, so it's incredibly exciting for us to bring our craft burgers and CrazyShakes to Singapore."