Bite into the best steaks

WONG AH YOKE’S BEST STEAKS IN TOWN

Want to know the picks of ST’s food critic Wong Ah Yoke for the best steaks in town? Aside from Wolfgang’s Steakhouse at the new Intercontinental Singapore hotel at Robertson Quay, which he reviewed last week, ST Food has put together another eight places where you can head to for a juicy hunk of meat.

Here’s a sneak peek: Mr Wong’s picks include steaks at celebrity chef restaurant Cut by Wolfgang Puck at Marina Bay Sands and the Daging Panggang Sambal Hijau at Violet Oon Satay Bar and Grill at Clarke Quay.

VIDEO: INSECT LARVAE MEATBALLS

Watch a Reuters video about Swedish meatballs made with fruit fly larvae powder.

The larvae are a sustainable protein alternative and potential substitute for meat, poultry and fish.

FlyingSpark, the Israeli food technology start-up behind the new protein powder, hopes it will fly with consumers.

RECIPES TO TRY

There are recipes for two vegetarian dishes from The Washington Post that you can use for upcoming festive celebrations.

Make a savoury sesame butternut squash pie as a side dish to accompany a meal. It can feed a crowd, be made a day in advance and is served at room temperature. Instead of a pie crust, this recipe uses crushed store-bought gingersnap cookies.

Eat clean with this recipe for protein- rich quinoa patties. They are flavoured with sun-dried tomatoes, scallions and lemon zest and juice. Parmesan and chopped spinach give the patties extra heft.

