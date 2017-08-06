Beat the heat with watermelon soup

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website ST Food - straitstimesfood.com

VIDEO: SINGAPORE COFFEE FESTIVAL

Make your way to the Singapore Coffee Festival at Marina Bay Cruise Centre today.

Today is the last day of the festival, which features everything from food and drink to live music to workshops and a little shopping.

While you are there, stop by and say hello to Life editor Tan Hsueh Yun, who will be at the festival for the soft launch of her cookbook, Hunger Management.

The book is named after her long-running fortnightly food column in The Sunday Times. She will be at the ST Press Booth from 4pm.

Singapore Coffee Festival 2017

Where: Marina Bay Cruise Centre, 61 Marina Coastal Drive When: Today, 10am to 3.30pm, 4.30 to 10pm Admission: $22, $18 (DBS and POSB cardholders, ST subscribers) Info: sgcoffeefestival.com.sg Five things to do this weekend: http://str.sg/coffeefest2017

RECIPES TO TRY

Make a batch of all-purpose Korean marinade for your next barbecue.

This soya sauce-based marinade from The Korea Herald includes ingredients such as mirin, dried shiitake mushrooms and dashima, or kelp. Add an apple or an Asian pear for a touch of fruity sweetness. Korean marinade recipe: http://str.sg/4zuC

There are numerous ways to enjoy watermelon. The tropical fruit goes well with chilli and a squeeze of lime, as well as with salt. Try The New York Times' recipe for a gazpacho-style chilled watermelon soup to beat the heat. It includes cayenne pepper, red wine vinegar and herbs such as chives, basil and mint. Chilled watermelon soup recipe: http://str.sg/4zuR

