Be wined and dined at home

Hosting the perfect party with curated wine that your guests will enjoy is easy, with new private catering packages offered by ST Wine.

The ST Wine Club is a premium wine club by The Straits Times, which works with reputable wine merchants to curate and present fine wines at the best value.

The club has launched a new series of catering menus in collaboration with Creative Eateries Catering. Established in 2000, it is the catering arm of food and beverage group Creative Eateries, which runs restaurant chains such as Bangkok Jam and Eat At Taipei.

Ms Bonnie Wong, 28, director of marketing and business development at Creative Eateries, says: "Food and wine go together and fine wine can make a huge difference to the dining experience. This partnership with ST Wine adds value for our customers, who can enjoy curated wines paired with our food.

"The wines can also make for interesting conversation between the host and guests."

The catering menus, which are suitable for private occasions or corporate events, can be served in the comfort of your home or at a venue of your choice. Wines bundled with the menus are from the ST Wine's Gold and Platinum collections.

For an elegant reception, choose between the premium and deluxe cocktail reception packages for a minimum of 30 people. Prices start at $48 a person for the deluxe package with wines from the ST Wine Gold collection and $58 a person for pairing with Platinum wines.

The selection of canapes includes wagyu beef burger on mini brioche with Monterey Jack cheese, kaffir lime prawn with guacamole and classic tiramisu in shooter glasses.

Customers have the option to engage service staff or chefs to be on site at the event.

For a casual but no less elegant get-together in the office or at home, get the canape takeaway box priced at $168 for 24 canapes paired with one bottle of Gold wine or $208 for 24 canapes paired with one bottle of Platinum wine.

For a more intimate fine-dining experience, order a sit-down dinner with wine pairing for a minimum of 10 people. The menus are themed according to cuisine and the prices vary according to selected options.

Prices for the three-course Western set menu start at $1,120 for 10 people. The package includes four bottles of Gold wines, a service staff and a chef on site.

Menu options include citrus brined roasted corn-fed chicken or oven- baked Norwegian salmon for the main course. Or choose the deluxe Thai menu and enjoy dishes such as grilled marinated chicken with spicy southern Thai-style curry sauce.

Ms Wong says: "Customers who want to host a party can do so without worrying about setting the table, food preparation or cleaning up afterwards. We take care of all that so the host can focus on entertaining guests and also enjoy the dinner and wine pairing.

"You get restaurant-quality food and service in the privacy of your own home."

Mr Tan Ooi Boon, senior vice- president (business development) for The Straits Times, says: "Any wine drinker will tell you that good wines taste better when enjoyed with good food. That's why people love to wine and dine. We will continue to work with our partners to create more new products and choices for our readers."

The Gold wines currently featured in the catering menus are the Vickery Watervale Riesling 2015, rated JH 93 by James Halliday, and the St John's Road Line & Length Cabernet Sauvignon 2014, rated JH 92.

Platinum wines include the Siro Pacenti Rosso Di Montalcino 2013, rated RP 90 by Robert Parker Wine Advocate, and the Tasca D'Almerita Tascante 2013, rated JS 91 by James Suckling. The wine selection changes on a monthly basis.

The catering menus are available for order online at stwine.sg/catering.

ST Wine also has special wine packages which are curated, with new wines featured monthly.

Join the ST Wine Club and enjoy surprise monthly packages of fine wines delivered to your doorstep.