askST: Can PET plastic bottles be reused safely as drinking bottles?

Reader Ang Tze Siang wrote in to ask if PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic bottles can be reused safely as drinking bottles.

Food correspondent Eunice Quek found out.

Dr Wong Kwok Onn, director of the regulatory programmes department, regulatory administration group under the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA), says that there are currently no scientific studies to prove that the reuse of such plastic bottles could result in adverse health effects.

Nonetheless, it is still not advisable to repeatedly use the same single-use bottles over a prolonged period.

He says: "PET plastic bottles used for commercial bottling of drinking water and beverages are designed for one-time usage. Repeated washing and usage may age and damage these plastic bottles. This will affect the integrity of the plastic material and possibly cause the release of chemical compounds into the beverage."

His advice is to use properly designed reusable bottles for repeated use, which can be bought at the kitchenware section in retail stores.

If you are buying reusable plastic drinking bottles, you may also want to look for BPA-free (Bisphenol A) ones. In recent years, BPA-free plasticcontainers have become more popular.

BPA is a carbon-based synthetic compound used to make certain plastics, and it has been linked to heart problems and diabetes in humans.

Past studies on animals also show that very high doses of BPA were likely to affect the liver and kidneys. The AVA has also prohibited the use of BPA in infant feeding bottles sold in Singapore.

In a Straits Times report last year, Singapore's consumer watchdog Case, along with the AVA, bought 20 different brands of reusable plastic bottles from supermarkets and retail outlets to test for BPA.

The AVA adopts the European Union's BPA migration limit of 0.6 micrograms per ml of test stimulant.

Of the 20 water bottles tested, no BPA was found in 19 of them, and the last one - by Chinese manufacturer Zenxin - had BPA (0.08 micrograms per ml of water) within the acceptable limit.