Manila ice cream shop serves lemon chicken ice cream

(INQUIRER) - After trying Freezer Burn’s Ketchup and Mayo Ice Cream with Fries and enjoying it, we knew for sure that we were willing to try any concoction chefs Miko Aspiras and Kristine Lotilla will whip up in their ice creamery, no matter how strange it sounded.

And so when Miko told us about their newest creation, we jumped at the chance to sample it before they launched. Lemon Chicken—lemon chicken sauce ice cream served with tangy crispy chicken skin, a fortune cookie and a gold coin—the perfect treat for Chinese New Year.

It’s cold, it’s warm, it’s sweet, it’s salty, it’s tart and it hits the spot. We loved it. Are you brave enough to try or are you (lemon) chicken?

Lemon Chicken is available at Freezer Burn Bonifacio High Street. Follow @freezerburnph on Instagram.