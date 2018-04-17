An easy recipe for a salmon poke bowl

(SHAPE) - Poke bowls (pronounced as “po-kay”) have been popular for a while now. Known for being nutrient-rich, they are a go-to for those looking for a healthy and wholesome meal. If you aren’t familiar with the poke bowl craze, it is a dish that originated from Hawaii and it contains a mix of rice and vegetables, topped with nuts, fruits and of course poke – chunks of raw marinated fish.

Low in calories and high in fibre – this dish is perfect for those who are watching their waistlines. Despite the various poke bowl joints available in Singapore, they may not be as cost-friendly as some of us would like them to be. But this recipe will allow you to whip up your own poke bowl at a fraction of the price. An added bonus: it is well under 500kcal.



It is easy to whip up your own poke bowl at home. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Ingredients

• 80g risotto or sushi rice

• 75ml water

• ½ tsp salt

• 150g sashimi-grade salmon fillet

• 2 Tbsp soya sauce

• 2 drops sesame oil

• ⅛ finely chopped red chilli

• ⅛ finely chopped red or spring onion

• ⅛ broccoli

• 6 sugar snaps

• 2 Tbsp chilli mayo (mayo with hot chilli sauce, like Sriracha)

• ½ lime

Steps