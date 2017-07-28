All your burning questions answered

Singapore Coffee Festival will be held at Marina Bay Cruise Centre, 61 Marina Coastal Drive.

If you are driving, the nearest carpark is the one next to the cruise centre.

From 7am to 10.30pm, parking costs $2 an hour, or part thereof for first two hours and then $3 an hour subsequently.

There is a maximum daily charge of $15 for every 24-hour block.

Parking is also available at Marina South Pier and Gardens by the Bay.

To go by public transport, see How To Get There

If you want to cycle, there are bicycles located at the large bike rack near to The Promontory, Marina South Pier MRT station exit and Marina Bay Cruise Centre's coach bay.

The bicycles are free to use, although users have to pay a $49 deposit that is fully refundable through the Mobike app.

Just download the app at www.mobike.com/global/scan on your mobile device and sign up for a Mobike account with your mobile number.

Then follow the instructions to unlock the bike.

There will be a Mobike booth at the coffee festival, so approach the booth for more information.

Is admission free?

Regular tickets are $22 a session, or $18 a session for DBS and POSB cardholders and ST subscribers. Go to www.sgcoffeefestival.com/ tickets to register.

Wait, what do you mean by "a session"?

For crowd-control purposes, the festival days are divided into two sessions: brunch, from 10am to 3.30pm; and sundown, from 4.30 to 10pm. Participants will be given a wristband indicating the session they have registered for and they can stay only for the duration of the session. They can leave and come back again within the time session.

If I am already paying for tickets, do I still have to pay for the food, drinks and events at the festival?

Yes, you will still have to pay for the food and drinks you purchase.

Some events are free but some are ticketed and require registration online.

Go to www.sgcoffeefestival.com/programmes for more details.

Each ticket comes with a festival goodie bag, which includes a 56-page festival magazine, two free sampling stickers to exchange for drinks and snacks, vouchers from sponsors and an SCF Coffee Card which gives you discounts at more than 30 participating cafes and F&B outlets until Aug 31.

Is there anything else I should know?

Bring lots of cash, as all exhibitors accept cash. Only selected exhibitors accept Nets payment. There is a DBS/POSB ATM at the venue.

This is a non-smoking event. Visitors have to undergo a bag check upon entry.