A pack of nuts for a haircut

Dietitian Karishma Surtani, 25, gave 39-year-old Terence Lau, a lecturer from ITE College Central and part-time barber, a pack of mixed nuts in exchange for a haircut at Barter Market at the Singapore Coffee Festival. The idea of the market is to barter for goods and services without any money changing hands. Samantha Lo, 31, an artist whose non-profit social enterprise Indigoism organises the market, says the turnout during the two sessions from 12pm to 3.30pm and 4.30pm to 6.30pm yesterday was better than expected. Fair exchange is no robbery, as long as all the parties are happy. Twenty-four vendors took part in the event, making it the largest Barter Market to be held to date.

