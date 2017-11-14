A new multi-concept Japanese gourmet hall opens at Changi Airport Terminal 2

SINGAPORE - You do not need to be catching a flight to dine at the new Japan Gourmet Hall Sora, a multi-concept restaurant featuring six eateries from Japan, which opened at Changi Airport Terminal 2 on Tuesday (Nov 14).

Located on the third floor, overlooking rows of check-in counters, the 300-seat restaurant features charging stations for laptops and other electronic devices, a tatami seating area and a children's corner that offers interactive touchscreen games.

The restaurant is opened by ANA Trading, the trading arm of the Japanese airline All Nippon Airways. It is the first time the company is operating a food hall outside Japan.

Tuck into everything from hearty chicken ramen with delicious chicken balls to mentaiko or cod roe pizza with shrimp and squid. Other things to eat include tendon or tempura served on a bed of rice; okonomiyaki or Japanese pancakes; Japanese-style sundubu, a spicy kimchi tofu stew; and various types of sashimi don.

The eateries, some of which have other outlets in Singapore, have their roots in Japan.

Prices range from about $10 to $30 a dish.

Watch ST Food's video for the top picks on what to eat there.