Try newfangled versions of Singapore Sling before Long Bar closes

The Singapore Sling is getting its last hurrah - for now - at Raffles Hotel's Long Bar before the bar shuts down for restoration works on Monday.

The works at the Raffles Hotel Arcade, where the Long Bar is located, are the first of three phases of the revamp that is expected to last until the middle of next year.

The hotel's last restoration was completed 26 years ago.

From today until Sunday, the Long Bar's iconic Singapore Sling cocktail will be celebrated by three award-winning bars, which will be putting their own spin on the gin-based drink.

During the promotion, called Slingology, fans of the world-renowned cocktail will be able to enjoy both the original (at $31++) and newfangled versions (from $23) by Manhattan, 28 Hong Kong Street and Operation Dagger.

BOOK IT/ SLINGOLOGY

WHERE: Long Bar, Raffles Hotel, 1 Beach Road WHEN: Tonight till Sunday, 9pm to 1am. Featured bars: Tonight, 28 Hong Kong Street; tomorrow, Operation Dagger; Sunday, Manhattan INFO: Call 6412-1816 for reservations or e-mail dining.singapore@raffles.com

They will be available from 9pm to 1am over the three days.

Originally named the Singapore Gin Sling, the popular cocktail was created in 1915 by Hainanese bartender Ngiam Tong Boon.

The version served at the Long Bar today is made of London Dry Gin, cherry brandy, DOM Benedictine liqueur, Cointreau, grenadine syrup, pineapple and lime juices and a dash of Angostura bitters and is garnished with a pineapple slice and a maraschino cherry.

28 Hong Kong Street's Sling ($23) uses cognac and rum instead of gin as the main spirit.

Operation Dagger has two variations, namely the Fermented Sling and the Singapore Sling Amuse Bouche. The latter is made with Pomegranate gin, compressed pineapple, a cherry and Benedictine reduction, juniper air and pink peppercorns. But the bar is unable to provide details for the Fermented Sling. Both are priced at $25++ each.

Manhattan is also serving two versions, priced at $23++ each. The first is the Singapore Sling, using a house-made grenadine syrup, curacao orange liqueur and Fords Gin. The second is the Aged Singapore Sling, made with rum and sherry.

The Long Bar is no stranger to snaking lines of tourists who come from all over the world to try the classic cocktail that arguably put Singapore on the map.

For those who would still like to have the Singapore Sling and continue the Long Bar's tradition of throwing peanut shells on the floor, they can go to the Bar & Billiard Room while the Long Bar undergoes restoration works.